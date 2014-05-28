RSS

Robbie Coltrane

The 1960s were the last time westerns dominated TV programming. “Cimarron Strip” (1967-1968) was one of the better examples of the genre from that period. It stared iron-faced Stuart Whitman as a U.S. Marshal in a frontier town, holding ... more

May 28, 2014 5:56 PM Home Movies

Robbie Coltrane never became a big star except in the most literal sense. But this hulking elephant of a man should at least have become a major character actor up there with Phillip Seymour Hoffman. His role in the British television series “Cra.. more

Mar 7, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

  Theeconomic validity of culture-led regeneration has been at the heart of apolemi Furious Improvisation ,Books more

Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Books

Forensic psychologist Edward Fitzgerald is padding down the aisle of a Manchester church, giving his daughter’s hand in marriage. The hulking figure is not a happy man on this happy day. In a one-off return episode of the award-winning British TV.. more

Feb 5, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

SOCIAL UPDATES