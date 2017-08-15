RSS

Rock Â€™N’ Roll

A Boy from Tupelo is the most complete collection of those early recordings, made in the Sun Records studio under the tutelage of producer Sam Phillips or taped from radio broadcasts in 1954 and ’55. more

Aug 15, 2017 2:10 PM Album Reviews 1 Comments

Two new DVD releases of Frank Sinatra’s Timex-sponsored TV specials have been released: “The Frank Sinatra Collection: The Timex Shows Vol. 1" and “The Frank Sinatra Collection: The Timex Shows Vol. 2." more

May 30, 2017 3:07 PM Home Movies

The sound may be slicker, but Milwaukee rock ’n’ rollers the Platinum Boys are still letting it all hang out on their latest LP. more

Mar 28, 2017 3:34 PM Music Feature

Nov 23, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Published in Rolling Stone and The Village Voice, Jim Walsh, the Minnesota writer-musician, is a good and heartfelt essayist and memoirist. A cross-section of his work is collected in Bar Yarns and Manic Depressive Mix Tapes, and despite th... more

Nov 22, 2016 2:21 PM Books

On Los Niños Sin Miedo, The Parrots, a punky, garage-reverb rock trio from Madrid, hold their songs together with spit and moxie. In a mere 26 minutes, they argue sloppily, yet well, for primitivism over professionalism. more

Sep 27, 2016 2:08 PM Album Reviews

On Mid-Century Modern, Rhode Island-based vocalist and cornet player Al Basile merges bouncy old-school, horn-fueled soul music with contemporary arrangements and flawless production. The arrangements also are stacked with mighty blues guit... more

Aug 30, 2016 3:25 PM Album Reviews

Roddie Romero and the Hub City All-Stars display command over the basics of rock ’n’ roll on Gulfstream, and offers echoes of New Orleans R&B, Creedence Clearwater Revival swamp boogie and zydeco shuffles. more

Aug 23, 2016 2:50 PM Album Reviews

Rock ’n’ roll icon Jonathan Richman answers some of our questions about his travels and his charming new album, Ishkode! Ishkode! more

Mar 22, 2016 4:40 PM Music Feature

Jon Ziegler advocates vintage American music on his Friday morning WMSE show, “The Chicken Shack.” And he just doesn’t sit back and spin records—he makes them, with all three of his bands. Ziegler’s surf instrumental group The Exotics w... more

Oct 29, 2014 11:43 PM Album Reviews

Barry Wightman works rock ’n’ roll, the advent of “high tech” and an improbable romantic tryst into his debut novel Pepperland, a vast, intimate exploration of the 1970s. In the novel, Pepper Porter is on his way to rock stardom when his... more

Sep 4, 2013 12:48 AM Off the Cuff

From their snappy look and Romany-inspired name, one might assume Cream City Gypsys to be Milwaukee's latest exponents of the jazz genre Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli popularized so many decades ago. That's not more

Apr 26, 2013 3:26 PM Album Reviews

Though born of the same Los Angeles punk boom that spawned Black Flag, The Circle Jerks and The Germs, Redd Kross has never been as easy to define as their more notorious peers. They seemed always slightly out of time more

Apr 15, 2013 11:36 AM Concert Reviews

In hindsight the musical landscape of the late ’80s offered a landfill of new music. Radio, television, magazines and movies smelled money. But with some digging you can always find gems. Witness 3onfire, formed in 1987 by Clancy more

Mar 21, 2013 5:42 PM Album Reviews

The health of the Milwaukee music scene is, of course, a highly subjective matter. There are those who feel that, as long as they’ve got something to do on a Saturday night, everything must be going just fine, and then there more

Mar 11, 2013 4:42 PM Concert Reviews

The Shorewood High School Orchestra, swinging since 1925, has blown up to amazing proportions. Today, roughly 25% of all students in the district play an instrument. The roster includes 520 musicians (grades more

Mar 8, 2013 2:32 AM Off the Cuff

Getting some momentum going behind a band is usually a challenging ordeal, involving lots of tedious hard work and perseverance without any guarantee of success. In certain rare cases though, things seem to move almost more

Mar 5, 2013 11:30 PM Local Music

Garage rock first gained popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s and today garage bands continue to find their way into the mainstream of rock ‘n’ roll. Perfect for both fans of rock and students of history, Peter Roller’s new book Milwaukee Ga... more

Feb 11, 2013 2:00 PM Books

In the seven years since The Darkness disbanded, Justin Hawkins got sober, his brother Daniel formed a new band and the world was forced to move on from its sudden obsession with power chords and leotards. Or so it seemed. During its perfor... more

Jan 29, 2013 12:52 PM Concert Reviews

Nobody rocks like Motorhead and many have tried. On the DVD/Blu-ray half of this four-disc concert album, Herr Motorhead, a.k.a. Lemmy, is still lean, all in black and a man not to be trifled with. Encompassing recent tunes along with old f... more

Jan 11, 2013 12:46 PM Album Reviews

