Rock Â€™N’ Roll
Elvis Presley: A Boy from Tupelo: The Complete 1953-1955 Recordings (RCA/Legacy)
A Boy from Tupelo is the most complete collection of those early recordings, made in the Sun Records studio under the tutelage of producer Sam Phillips or taped from radio broadcasts in 1954 and ’55. more
Aug 15, 2017 2:10 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
Home Movies/Out on Digital: June 1, 2017
Two new DVD releases of Frank Sinatra’s Timex-sponsored TV specials have been released: “The Frank Sinatra Collection: The Timex Shows Vol. 1" and “The Frank Sinatra Collection: The Timex Shows Vol. 2." more
May 30, 2017 3:07 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Platinum Boys Keep it Real
The sound may be slicker, but Milwaukee rock ’n’ rollers the Platinum Boys are still letting it all hang out on their latest LP. more
Mar 28, 2017 3:34 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Appetite at the Power Plant
Nov 23, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bar Yarns and Manic Depressive Mix Tapes (University of Minnesota Press), by Jim Walsh
Published in Rolling Stone and The Village Voice, Jim Walsh, the Minnesota writer-musician, is a good and heartfelt essayist and memoirist. A cross-section of his work is collected in Bar Yarns and Manic Depressive Mix Tapes, and despite th... more
Nov 22, 2016 2:21 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Parrots Los Niños Sin Miedo (PIAS America)
On Los Niños Sin Miedo, The Parrots, a punky, garage-reverb rock trio from Madrid, hold their songs together with spit and moxie. In a mere 26 minutes, they argue sloppily, yet well, for primitivism over professionalism. more
Sep 27, 2016 2:08 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Al Basile: Mid-Century Modern (Sweetspot Records)
On Mid-Century Modern, Rhode Island-based vocalist and cornet player Al Basile merges bouncy old-school, horn-fueled soul music with contemporary arrangements and flawless production. The arrangements also are stacked with mighty blues guit... more
Aug 30, 2016 3:25 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Roddie Romero and the Hub City All-Stars
Roddie Romero and the Hub City All-Stars display command over the basics of rock ’n’ roll on Gulfstream, and offers echoes of New Orleans R&B, Creedence Clearwater Revival swamp boogie and zydeco shuffles. more
Aug 23, 2016 2:50 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Jonathan Richman Takes In the World
Rock ’n’ roll icon Jonathan Richman answers some of our questions about his travels and his charming new album, Ishkode! Ishkode! more
Mar 22, 2016 4:40 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Uptown Savages: Rock ’N’ Roll With You (Cuca)
Jon Ziegler advocates vintage American music on his Friday morning WMSE show, “The Chicken Shack.” And he just doesn’t sit back and spin records—he makes them, with all three of his bands. Ziegler’s surf instrumental group The Exotics w... more
Oct 29, 2014 11:43 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Exploring ’70s America
Barry Wightman works rock ’n’ roll, the advent of “high tech” and an improbable romantic tryst into his debut novel Pepperland, a vast, intimate exploration of the 1970s. In the novel, Pepper Porter is on his way to rock stardom when his... more
Sep 4, 2013 12:48 AM Daniel Gaitan Off the Cuff
Cream City Gypsys
From their snappy look and Romany-inspired name, one might assume Cream City Gypsys to be Milwaukee's latest exponents of the jazz genre Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli popularized so many decades ago. That's not more
Apr 26, 2013 3:26 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Redd Kross @ Cactus Club
Though born of the same Los Angeles punk boom that spawned Black Flag, The Circle Jerks and The Germs, Redd Kross has never been as easy to define as their more notorious peers. They seemed always slightly out of time more
Apr 15, 2013 11:36 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
3onfire
In hindsight the musical landscape of the late ’80s offered a landfill of new music. Radio, television, magazines and movies smelled money. But with some digging you can always find gems. Witness 3onfire, formed in 1987 by Clancy more
Mar 21, 2013 5:42 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Technicolor Teeth w/ Energy Gown and Carbonleak @ Quarters Rock ’n’ Roll Palace
The health of the Milwaukee music scene is, of course, a highly subjective matter. There are those who feel that, as long as they’ve got something to do on a Saturday night, everything must be going just fine, and then there more
Mar 11, 2013 4:42 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Swinging in Shorewood
The Shorewood High School Orchestra, swinging since 1925, has blown up to amazing proportions. Today, roughly 25% of all students in the district play an instrument. The roster includes 520 musicians (grades more
Mar 8, 2013 2:32 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Milwaukee Embraces The Delphines
Getting some momentum going behind a band is usually a challenging ordeal, involving lots of tedious hard work and perseverance without any guarantee of success. In certain rare cases though, things seem to move almost more
Mar 5, 2013 11:30 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
A Beautiful Noise
Garage rock first gained popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s and today garage bands continue to find their way into the mainstream of rock ‘n’ roll. Perfect for both fans of rock and students of history, Peter Roller’s new book Milwaukee Ga... more
Feb 11, 2013 2:00 PM Jenni Herrick Books
The Darkness @ The Rave
In the seven years since The Darkness disbanded, Justin Hawkins got sober, his brother Daniel formed a new band and the world was forced to move on from its sudden obsession with power chords and leotards. Or so it seemed. During its perfor... more
Jan 29, 2013 12:52 PM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
Motorhead
Nobody rocks like Motorhead and many have tried. On the DVD/Blu-ray half of this four-disc concert album, Herr Motorhead, a.k.a. Lemmy, is still lean, all in black and a man not to be trifled with. Encompassing recent tunes along with old f... more
Jan 11, 2013 12:46 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews