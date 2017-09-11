RSS

Rock The Green

barnscourtney_brewcitylightphotography.jpg.jpe

Brew City Light Photography

Rock The Green’s organizers put as much thought into the fan experience as they did their environmental footprint. more

Sep 11, 2017 10:26 AM Concert Reviews

jaysombyebruyildiz.jpg.jpe

Conor Oberst, Jay Som and ZZ Top prepare for big shows, while Rock the Green showcases its biggest lineup yet. more

Sep 5, 2017 2:08 PM This Week in Milwaukee

barnscourtneyrtg.jpg.jpe

You will be hard pressed to find a young performer who has agreater sense of pure rock ‘n roll passion than London, England’s BarnsCourtney. Courtney has been on a roll this summer in his North American tour,drawing rave re.. more

Aug 31, 2017 9:04 PM Sponsored Content

rockthegreen2017.jpg.jpe

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals will headline thefourth Rock the Green sustainability festival, held on September 9 from 2-11p.m. at Reed Street Yards. The band has received gold and platinumcertifications overseas for their eclectic mix.. more

Aug 21, 2017 4:08 PM Around MKE

trapperschoepp.jpg.jpe

Rock ‘n roll is alive and well in Milwaukee, thanks much to Trapper Schoepp.  While only 25 year old, Schoepp has already created quite a name for himself both locally and beyond. Schoepp’s musical resume ranges from gigs at just about every festi.. more

Sep 15, 2016 3:42 PM Sponsored Content

newagenarcissismrtg.jpg.jpe

No group is more eclectic, diverse, or energetic in terms of its approach to their craft and their musical stylings than New Age Narcissism.  New Age Narcissism is a collective of musicians with a true passion for cultivating their uniqueness as p.. more

Sep 9, 2016 2:22 PM Sponsored Content

tpimage.jpg.jpe

Eco-friendly music festival Rock the Green recently releaseda video showcasing its headlining acts. The video, which pulls highlights frompast festivals, shows what the festival is all about: great music,sustainability and good times.Roc.. more

Sep 2, 2016 3:34 PM Sponsored Content

tpimage.jpg.jpe

Rock the Green Sustainability Festival is an outdoor non-profit event produced solely with eco-friendly methods. The festival features music, locavore, environmental education and zero waste efforts. This year’s Sustainability Festival will be hel.. more

Aug 22, 2016 2:03 PM Sponsored Content

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, we're commending the unlikely return of Rock The Green, a festival that's back from the dead after a three-year hiatus. That's no small feat, but has the near-zero-waste festival finally found the right balance between.. more

Jul 21, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

rockthegreen.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's Rock The Green launched in 2011 with the goal of providing a cleaner, more sustainable model for music festivals. The festival took several years off after losing its title sponsorship, but this year it'll return to a new location, Ree.. more

Jul 18, 2016 1:30 PM On Music

rock the green.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's troubled Rock the Green festival has been canceled again, organizers announced yesterday. The environmentally conscious music festival had promised to return on Sept. 13, 2014 after canceling last year when it lost its primary sponsor,.. more

Aug 23, 2014 11:00 AM On Music

600px-earth_eastern_hemisphere.jpg.jpe

Apr 17, 2014 7:49 PM Around MKE

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we admonish fundraising efforts that exploit Milwaukee pride—even really cool-soun.. more

Sep 19, 2012 7:45 PM On Music

blogimage8576.jpe

Milwaukee\'s near-zero-waste music festival Rock the Green will accept a $25,000 Joint Effort Marketing grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism on Thursday morning in Veterans Park, the site of the festival. The grant will be used to advert.. more

Aug 28, 2012 8:30 PM On Music

blogimage8430.jpe

Sardonic alternative rockers Third Eye Blind and Canadian indie-rockers Metric will headline the second Rock The Green, the festival announced this morning. They\'ll be supported at the near-zero waste festival by Imagine Dragons, Morning Parade a.. more

Jul 10, 2012 1:45 PM On Music

blogimage7918.jpe

Rock the Green, the environmentally minded, &quot;near-zero waste&quot; music festival that got off to <a href=\"/blog-7323-a-rainy-rock-the-green.html\">a rainy start</a> last September, will return to Veterans Park for a second year on Saturday,.. more

Feb 8, 2012 8:30 PM On Music

blogimage7323.jpe

Despite overcast skies and periods of rain that cut into attendance, organizers are calling Sunday's inaugural Rock the Green concert at Veterans Park a success and say they are planning a repeat festival next year. Event spokesperson Megan White.. more

Sep 22, 2011 3:00 PM On Music

blogimage16098.jpe

It doesn't take an expert to understand the environmental toll most outdoor music festivals take... more

Sep 14, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

blogimage7290.jpe

Rock the Green is “the convergence of live music, sustainability and giving back to local communities”—three components you don't find very often at music festivals.Lindsay Stevens Gardner has been working for years to make her vision come true.. more

Sep 9, 2011 8:38 PM Health & Wellness

blogimage13810.jpe

