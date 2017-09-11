Rock The Green
Rock The Green Delivered a Seamless Day of Music and Environmental Awareness
Rock The Green's organizers put as much thought into the fan experience as they did their environmental footprint.
Sep 11, 2017 10:26 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 7–Sept. 13, 2017
Conor Oberst, Jay Som and ZZ Top prepare for big shows, while Rock the Green showcases its biggest lineup yet.
Sep 5, 2017 2:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Barns Courtney Brings Rambunctious Rock 'n Roll to Rock the Green
You will be hard pressed to find a young performer who has agreater sense of pure rock 'n roll passion than London, England's BarnsCourtney. Courtney has been on a roll this summer in his North American tour,drawing rave re..
Aug 31, 2017 9:04 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals Headline Rock the Green
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals will headline thefourth Rock the Green sustainability festival, held on September 9 from 2-11p.m. at Reed Street Yards. The band has received gold and platinumcertifications overseas for their eclectic mix..
Aug 21, 2017 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Around MKE
Trapper Schoepp to Bring the Rock 'n Roll to Rock The Green
Rock 'n roll is alive and well in Milwaukee, thanks much to Trapper Schoepp. While only 25 year old, Schoepp has already created quite a name for himself both locally and beyond. Schoepp's musical resume ranges from gigs at just about every festi..
Sep 15, 2016 3:42 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
New Age Narcissism Set to Energize Rock the Green Pedal Power Stage
No group is more eclectic, diverse, or energetic in terms of its approach to their craft and their musical stylings than New Age Narcissism. New Age Narcissism is a collective of musicians with a true passion for cultivating their uniqueness as p..
Sep 9, 2016 2:22 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Rock the Green Announces Headliners in New Video
Eco-friendly music festival Rock the Green recently releaseda video showcasing its headlining acts. The video, which pulls highlights frompast festivals, shows what the festival is all about: great music,sustainability and good times.Roc..
Sep 2, 2016 3:34 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Rock the Green Promotes Sustainability Through Music
Rock the Green Sustainability Festival is an outdoor non-profit event produced solely with eco-friendly methods. The festival features music, locavore, environmental education and zero waste efforts. This year's Sustainability Festival will be hel..
Aug 22, 2016 2:03 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Return of Rock The Green
This week on The Disclaimer, we're commending the unlikely return of Rock The Green, a festival that's back from the dead after a three-year hiatus. That's no small feat, but has the near-zero-waste festival finally found the right balance between..
Jul 21, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Lord Huron, Robert Delong and Best Coast to Headline 2016's Rock The Green
Milwaukee's Rock The Green launched in 2011 with the goal of providing a cleaner, more sustainable model for music festivals. The festival took several years off after losing its title sponsorship, but this year it'll return to a new location, Ree..
Jul 18, 2016 1:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Rock the Green Canceled for the Second Year in a Row
Milwaukee's troubled Rock the Green festival has been canceled again, organizers announced yesterday. The environmentally conscious music festival had promised to return on Sept. 13, 2014 after canceling last year when it lost its primary sponsor,..
Aug 23, 2014 11:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Earth Day 2014 Activities
Apr 17, 2014 7:49 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: Exploding Cars, "Bands to Watch"
On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we admonish fundraising efforts that exploit Milwaukee pride—even really cool-soun..
Sep 19, 2012 7:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Rock The Green Receives Grant, Reaches Out to Out-of-Towners
Milwaukee\'s near-zero-waste music festival Rock the Green will accept a $25,000 Joint Effort Marketing grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism on Thursday morning in Veterans Park, the site of the festival. The grant will be used to advert..
Aug 28, 2012 8:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Third Eye Blind and Metric Will Headline Rock The Green
Sardonic alternative rockers Third Eye Blind and Canadian indie-rockers Metric will headline the second Rock The Green, the festival announced this morning. They\'ll be supported at the near-zero waste festival by Imagine Dragons, Morning Parade a..
Jul 10, 2012 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Rock The Green to Return For More Rocking, Recycling
Rock the Green, the environmentally minded, "near-zero waste" music festival that got off to a rainy start last September, will return to Veterans Park for a second year on Saturday,
Feb 8, 2012 8:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A Rainy Rock The Green
Despite overcast skies and periods of rain that cut into attendance, organizers are calling Sunday's inaugural Rock the Green concert at Veterans Park a success and say they are planning a repeat festival next year. Event spokesperson Megan White..
Sep 22, 2011 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A Greener Music Festival
It doesn't take an expert to understand the environmental toll most outdoor music festivals take...
Sep 14, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
Rock The Green: Milwaukee's First Near-Zero Waste Music Festival
Rock the Green is "the convergence of live music, sustainability and giving back to local communities"—three components you don't find very often at music festivals.Lindsay Stevens Gardner has been working for years to make her vision come true..
Sep 9, 2011 8:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
