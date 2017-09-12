RSS

Rock History

albumreview_fairportconvention.jpg.jpe

Britain’s long-running folk-rock band, Fairport Convention, released a box-set covering the band’s best years. Come All Ye: The First Ten Years is a well-selected collection of familiar studio tracks, outtakes and illuminating live performa... more

Sep 12, 2017 2:06 PM Album Reviews 1 Comments

vanmorrison.jpg.jpe

Van Morrison’s solo career began with a mid-size American label called Bang. Bits and chunks of Morrison’s recordings for the label have been issued in the half century since, but The Authorized Bang Collection, a three-disc set, gathers ev... more

May 16, 2017 3:30 PM Album Reviews

the-wrecking-crew-e1421180006173.jpg.jpe

Jul 17, 2015 2:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11858.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 1:10 p.m. game this afternoon. more

Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES