Rockerbox
Bucks Sign Greg Monroe to Three-Year, $50M Max Deal
Going into free agency yesterday, avid Milwaukee Bucks fans knew that the team's biggest weakness was at the center position. In year's past, team management has seen its coveted free agents go to bigger markets: New York, L.A, Chicago, etc. So w.. more
Jul 2, 2015 3:15 PM Eric Engelbart Milwaukee Bucks
Rockerbox
Unlike the Harley-Davidson celebrations that periodically fill Milwaukee with the sounds of Steppenwolf, the annual Rockerbox Motorcycle Show and Street Party... more
Aug 4, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Lesson Before Dying With Uprooted
Bayonne, Louisiana. 1948. After World War II. Before the civil rights movement. During the era of the Jim Crowe south. A schoolteacher is sent to counsel a man on death row—a man unjustly condemned. It’s been described as a heavily dramatic piec.. more
Nov 6, 2011 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rockerbox
Unlike the Harley-Davidson celebrations that periodically fill Milwaukee with the sounds of Steppenwolf, the annual Rockerbox Motorcycle Show and Street Party, which runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Center Street near Humboldt Avenue, attract... more
Aug 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rockerbox
Unlike the Harley-Davidson celebrations that periodically fill Milwaukee with the sounds of Steppenwolf, the annual Rockerbox Motorcycle Show and Street Party, which runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Center Street near Humboldt Avenue, attract... more
Aug 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
August 6 - August 12
The Misfits w/ Speed Freaks, Get Rad and Self Destruckt @ The Modjeska Theater, 8 p.m. Ina feud that resembles the messy split between Pink Floyd’s Roger Watersand,This Week in Milwaukee more
Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Summer Fun on the Cheap
%uFFFD Despite all the energy andexcitementsurrounding our city’s summer events, Milwaukeeans remain a frugal lot,demanding lowcost diversions during the alltoo-short warm-weatherseas,Cover Story more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Around MKE
Marcus Center Announces 2009/2010 Broadway Season
I found myself at Marquette last night seeing what must’ve been my second production of The Spitfire Grill. (I’d first seen it at Acacia some time ago.) I was sitting waiting for the show to start when I overheard that there was a girl in the row .. more
Mar 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rockerbox (8/9)
Free motorcycle show and street party that offers an eclectic mix of Euro, Japanese and Am Rolling Stone ,Sponsored Events more
Aug 9, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content