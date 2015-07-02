RSS

Rockerbox

greg monroe bucks.jpg.jpe

Going into free agency yesterday, avid Milwaukee Bucks fans knew that the team's biggest weakness was at the center position. In year's past, team management has seen its coveted free agents go to bigger markets: New York, L.A, Chicago, etc.  So w.. more

Jul 2, 2015 3:15 PM Milwaukee Bucks

blogimage19471.jpe

Unlike the Harley-Davidson celebrations that periodically fill Milwaukee with the sounds of Steppenwolf, the annual Rockerbox Motorcycle Show and Street Party... more

Aug 4, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Bayonne, Louisiana. 1948. After World War II. Before the civil rights movement. During the era of the Jim Crowe south. A schoolteacher is sent to counsel a man on death row—a man unjustly condemned. It’s been described as a heavily dramatic piec.. more

Nov 6, 2011 2:06 PM Theater

blogimage11799.jpe

Unlike the Harley-Davidson celebrations that periodically fill Milwaukee with the sounds of Steppenwolf, the annual Rockerbox Motorcycle Show and Street Party, which runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Center Street near Humboldt Avenue, attract... more

Aug 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7556.jpe

Unlike the Harley-Davidson celebrations that periodically fill Milwaukee with the sounds of Steppenwolf, the annual Rockerbox Motorcycle Show and Street Party, which runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Center Street near Humboldt Avenue, attract... more

Aug 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

blogimage7533.jpe

The Misfits w/ Speed Freaks, Get Rad and Self Destruckt @ The Modjeska Theater, 8 p.m. Ina feud that resembles the messy split between Pink Floyd’s Roger Watersand,This Week in Milwaukee more

Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage6766.jpe

%uFFFD Despite all the energy andexcitementsurrounding our city’s summer events, Milwaukeeans remain a frugal lot,demanding lowcost diversions during the alltoo-short warm-weatherseas,Cover Story more

Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

I found myself at Marquette last night seeing what must’ve been my second production of The Spitfire Grill. (I’d first seen it at Acacia some time ago.) I was sitting waiting for the show to start when I overheard that there was a girl in the row .. more

Mar 27, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Free motorcycle show and street party that offers an eclectic mix of Euro, Japanese and Am Rolling Stone ,Sponsored Events more

Aug 9, 2008 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

SOCIAL UPDATES