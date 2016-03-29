Rodney Crowell
Film Clips: I Saw the Light
Elegantly composed and paced, I Saw the Light is one of the best musical biographies in many seasons. The cast is superb. (David Luhrssen) more
Mar 29, 2016 1:34 PM David Luhrssen Film Clips
Rodney Crowell
A contemporary of Steve Earle, Rodney Crowell cut his teeth playing in Emmylou Harris' Hot Band before marrying into country royalty, wedding Rosanne Cash and producing her albums until their 1992 divorce. Among his most celebrated solo more
Mar 4, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Badger Hockey quickie
Jun 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Rodney Crowell
A contemporary of Steve Earle, Rodney Crowell cut his teeth playing in Emmylou Harris&rsqu Diamonds and Dirt ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee