Roe V. Wade
A Big Win for Women’s Health
If history is any guide, Monday’s Supreme Court ruling striking down two Texas abortion restrictions won’t stop those committed to outlawing abortion. more
Jun 28, 2016 2:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 7 Comments
Where Are the Republicans on Abortion?
So if abortion were total outlawed as some Republican presidential candidates want—with no exceptions for victims of rape, including incest, and the life of the woman—how would that play out? more
Apr 5, 2016 3:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 10 Comments
Hate on the Supreme Court
The vitriol Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice and candidate Rebecca Bradley spewed as a college student at Marquette University in the early ’90s against LGBTQ and pro-abortion persons, along with her writings and track record since that time... more
Mar 15, 2016 2:31 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
Cruelty and Women’s Health
Joel McNally discusses and argues against the Fetal Pain Prevention Act, a new piece of legislation crafted by Republican legislators in collaboration with Wisconsin Right to Life. The act would ban the abortions for pregnancies after 20 we... more
Dec 2, 2014 10:13 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 14 Comments
Issue of the Week: Texas’s Abortion Law Is Unconstitutional. Is Wisconsin’s, Too?
On Monday, a federal judge struck down one of Texas’ stringent new restrictions on abortion, saying that it’s unconstitutional to require an abortion provider to have admitting privileges at a more
Oct 30, 2013 2:44 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Should Fertilized Eggs Be Given Constitutional Rights?
Bills bubbling up in the state Legislature would grant new legal rights to fertilized eggs that would trump the health and well-being of Wisconsin women and turn more
Jul 17, 2013 12:45 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Think You Know John McCain?
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Think You Know John McCain?
Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Votes Count
On Jan. 22, America marked the 35th anniversary of the Supreme Court's landmark decision in Roe v. Wade.
Jan 23, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features