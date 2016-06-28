RSS

Roe V. Wade

news_abortion.jpg.jpe

If history is any guide, Monday’s Supreme Court ruling striking down two Texas abortion restrictions won’t stop those committed to outlawing abortion. more

Jun 28, 2016 2:38 PM News Features 7 Comments

republicans.jpg.jpe

So if abortion were total outlawed as some Republican presidential candidates want—with no exceptions for victims of rape, including incest, and the life of the woman—how would that play out? more

Apr 5, 2016 3:34 PM News Features 10 Comments

wi-supreme-court.jpg.jpe

The vitriol Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice and candidate Rebecca Bradley spewed as a college student at Marquette University in the early ’90s against LGBTQ and pro-abortion persons, along with her writings and track record since that time... more

Mar 15, 2016 2:31 PM Taking Liberties 9 Comments

takinglibs.jpg.jpe

Joel McNally discusses and argues against the Fetal Pain Prevention Act, a new piece of legislation crafted by Republican legislators in collaboration with Wisconsin Right to Life. The act would ban the abortions for pregnancies after 20 we... more

Dec 2, 2014 10:13 PM Taking Liberties 14 Comments

102813_shep_abortionlaw_640.jpg.jpe

On Monday, a federal judge struck down one of Texas’ stringent new restrictions on abortion, saying that it’s unconstitutional to require an abortion provider to have admitting privileges at a more

Oct 30, 2013 2:44 AM Expresso

tumblr_ly471y3t0u1qi7ua6.jpg.jpe

Bills bubbling up in the state Legislature would grant new legal rights to fertilized eggs that would trump the health and well-being of Wisconsin women and turn more

Jul 17, 2013 12:45 AM News Features

My wife and I saw Phantom of the Opera last night. We’re not fans. Prior to last night, she’d seen it once before . . . and remembers very little of it. I’ve been hearing about the show for twenty years now. Even hearing about the show on TV ba.. more

Aug 8, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Sure, Republican pr Please. ,Think You Know John McCain? more

Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

blogimage1803.jpe

Roe v. Wade ,News Features more

Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

On Jan. 22, America marked the 35th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s landmark deci Roe v. Wade. ,Letters more

Jan 23, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES