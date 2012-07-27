Roenicke
Roenicke broke another player
Less than two weeks after shutting down Zack Greinke for a start because of over-use, Tyler Thornburg left tonight's game after being put in for a second inning in back to back games.Thornburg spent the early parts of the season as a starter and .. more
Jul 27, 2012 4:56 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Is Roenicke to blame?
Let me preface this by saying that I despised Ned Yost and thought Ken Macha was a clown, so it's going to take a lot for me to really dislike Ron Roenicke. He's just so superior to anything I've experienced in my short seven years as a Brewers fa.. more
Jul 24, 2012 3:23 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Zack Greinke scratched from his next start
The problem with an 8kknd hour school day and an hour commute home means that I'm way, way late on this news and now there's way more speculation than there is news.Here's what I know: Zack Greinke has been scratched from his Wednesday start agai.. more
Jul 16, 2012 11:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers extend Melvin, Roenicke
The Brewers announced on Tuesday that they extended the contracts of General Manager Doug Melvin and manager Ron Roenicke.Roenicke's contract now extends through 2014, with a club option for 2015. Melvin's contact runs through 2015.Melvin's new .. more
May 9, 2012 4:06 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Kotsay in Center?
With Nyjer Morgan on the DL and Carlos Gomez struggling at the plate, manager Ron Roenicke has decided to play Mark Kotsay in center field.Unfortunately for us, this experiment went well in its first iteration. He was 3-for-4 with 2 RBI. He was p.. more
May 20, 2011 10:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Morgan in the 2 hole
My twitter stream today brought me a high and a low in about 5 minutes.J-S Brewers beat writer Tom Haudricourt tweeted that Nyjer Morgan had returned to the team from the DL and would be replacing Carlos Gomez in the two-hole of the batting order.. more
May 3, 2011 8:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers make it official
From Brewers.com:It's official: Ron Roenicke is the next Milwaukee Brewers field managerRon Roenicke has 643 games of managing experience over six Minor League seasons. (AP) The Milwaukee Brewers today named Ron Roenicke manager. Roenicke, 54, s.. more
Nov 4, 2010 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
