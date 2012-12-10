Roger Weisberg
When Money Sickens Medicine
Themessage of the documentary Money and Medicine is that more is not better. TheU.S. spends over than 2.5 times more per person on healthcare than WesternEuropean nations, yet our health statistics are closer to Slovenia thanGermany.. more
Dec 10, 2012
When There’s No Tomorrow
The documentary “Aging Out” on foster child Risa Bejarano, who overcame her gang and drug-ridden background and was on her way to college, had an unexpected second life as a visual prop in the trial of her murderer. The LA District Attorney use.. more
Jan 14, 2011
Andy Warhol: The Last Decade
Best known as a painter of Campbell’s Soup cans and celebrity portraits almost 50 years ago, Andy Warhol and his work seem innocuous nowadays. His iconographic language has become so integrated into contemporary America’s visual landscape t... more
Nov 17, 2009
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
,Boris + Doris on the town more
Apr 22, 2009