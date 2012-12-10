RSS

Roger Weisberg

 Themessage of the documentary Money and Medicine is that more is not better. TheU.S. spends over than 2.5 times more per person on healthcare than WesternEuropean nations, yet our health statistics are closer to Slovenia thanGermany.. more

Dec 10, 2012 3:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

The documentary “Aging Out” on foster child Risa Bejarano, who overcame her gang and drug-ridden background and was on her way to college, had an unexpected second life as a visual prop in the trial of her murderer. The LA District Attorney use.. more

Jan 14, 2011 1:23 PM I Hate Hollywood

Best known as a painter of Campbell’s Soup cans and celebrity portraits almost 50 years ago, Andy Warhol and his work seem innocuous nowadays. His iconographic language has become so integrated into contemporary America’s visual landscape t... more

Nov 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

    ,Boris + Doris on the town more

Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

