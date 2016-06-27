RSS

Ron Roenicke

chalet.jpg.jpe

Bernie Brewer’s original County Stadium Chalet, where –according to one opposing manager – the mascot committed baseball espionage. With a 7-3 win onJuly 8, 1973, the Brewers completed a resounding doubleheader sweep of the TexasRangers and.. more

Jun 27, 2016 5:09 PM Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments

aegateway_brewers.jpg.jpe

The Brewers open the 2015 season Monday with some extra-special redeeming to do—after choosing to keep the starting lineup almost unchanged. Will they have the endurance to reach the post-season this time? The Fairly Detached Observers are ... more

Mar 31, 2015 7:39 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

1eb83dd9e0466427bacfb475ccc5a85a.jpg.jpe

When the Milwaukee Brewers experience such extraordinary success for most of the season and such extraordinary failure at the end, barely eking out a winning season, fans demand an more

Sep 30, 2014 8:05 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

larry-drew.jpg.jpe

No one knows if new Bucks coach Larry Drew is the answer to the team’s problems, but he’s already disappointed mad-dog sports fans by promising to be a decent more

Jun 11, 2013 10:46 PM Taking Liberties

blogimage19647.jpe

It looked like a great series when the Brewers' schedule came out last fall: the star-packed Phillies in four games at Miller Park, echoing the 2008 playoffs and perhaps previewing a rematch in October... more

Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage19046.jpe

The great Gene Pitney sang it best in the '60s: “It hurts to be in love.” Especially, as any sports fan knows, when the object of devotion is a team that's struggling. The Brewers, though battered and bruised... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage12908.jpe

Being a certain age, the Observers had a 1960s song in their heads last week, with updated lyrics: "We met him on a Thursday and our hearts stood still, da doo ron ron ron..." Some Brewers fans had a heart-stopping question: "Who the heck i more

Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES