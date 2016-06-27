Ron Roenicke
Bernie Brewer: Mascot, Cheerleader… Spy?
Bernie Brewer’s original County Stadium Chalet, where –according to one opposing manager – the mascot committed baseball espionage. With a 7-3 win onJuly 8, 1973, the Brewers completed a resounding doubleheader sweep of the TexasRangers and.. more
Jun 27, 2016 5:09 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments
Brewers 2015: A Finishing Touch?
The Brewers open the 2015 season Monday with some extra-special redeeming to do—after choosing to keep the starting lineup almost unchanged. Will they have the endurance to reach the post-season this time? The Fairly Detached Observers are ... more
Mar 31, 2015 7:39 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature 1 Comments
The Brewers’ Failure Totally Explained
When the Milwaukee Brewers experience such extraordinary success for most of the season and such extraordinary failure at the end, barely eking out a winning season, fans demand an more
Sep 30, 2014 8:05 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Mad-Dog Sports Fans
No one knows if new Bucks coach Larry Drew is the answer to the team’s problems, but he’s already disappointed mad-dog sports fans by promising to be a decent more
Jun 11, 2013 10:46 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Not Much to Make Noise About
It looked like a great series when the Brewers' schedule came out last fall: the star-packed Phillies in four games at Miller Park, echoing the 2008 playoffs and perhaps previewing a rematch in October... more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Rough Road From Start to Fermisht
The great Gene Pitney sang it best in the '60s: “It hurts to be in love.” Especially, as any sports fan knows, when the object of devotion is a team that's struggling. The Brewers, though battered and bruised... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
See Ron's Guys Run, But Watch the Pitching
Being a certain age, the Observers had a 1960s song in their heads last week, with updated lyrics: "We met him on a Thursday and our hearts stood still, da doo ron ron ron..." Some Brewers fans had a heart-stopping question: "Who the heck i more
Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports