RSS

The Other Room

room.jpg.jpe

Everynow and then the shocking story becomes headline news: a woman is discoveredafter being held captive for years in some man’s basement or backroom whileneighbors passed by unaware. The reports inspired the fictional stor.. more

Mar 15, 2016 2:04 PM I Hate Hollywood

film_room.jpg.jpe

The horrific story is fictional but recalls real-life headline news. In Room, a mother has been held captive for seven years by a sexual predator. The film begins on the fifth birthday of her son,,Film Reviews more

Nov 13, 2015 11:12 AM Film Reviews

film_room.jpg.jpe

The 33 PG-13 Based on Héctor Tobar’s book Deep Down Dark, The 33 is the true story of 33 Chilean copper miners trapped deep underground following an enormous cave-in. The film also details th,Film clips more

Nov 10, 2015 1:49 PM Film Clips

Splinter Group will be staging a trio of one-acts on a pair of performances next month. Splinter Stripped is being billed as, “A night of One-Acts, stripped to the basics.” Here’s a look: The Other Room by Ariadne Blayde is about an autistic.. more

Jun 26, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Café Centraal stocks about 90 beers, including 23 on tap, each of which it serves in the proper glass. The restaurant’s selection of Belgian beers, many of them from small breweries, is especially inspired, and to keep things fresh the bar ... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

SOCIAL UPDATES