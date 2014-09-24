Roosevelt
An Absurd Charge of Plagiarism
It shouldn’t be necessary to say this since it has absolutely nothing to do with who should be elected governor in November, but all major candidates hire national political consultants to work more
Sep 24, 2014 3:22 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Echoes of FDR
So much for the "Grand Bargain"—or at least for the not-so-grand gutting of Social Security and Medicare that the "very serious" thought-leaders of Washington’s political and media circles have always found so appealing more
Jan 28, 2013 12:33 AM Joe Conason News Features
Milwaukee’s Neighborhood Movie Theaters
Remember the days when neighborhood movie houses were an integral part of many residential areas of the city? These mostly small theaters boasted a single screen and double features and attracted big crowds almost every more
Nov 6, 2012 2:08 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature 1 Comments
Final Victory (Da Capo), Stanley Weintraub
Historian Stanley Weintraub's Final Victory, about the 1944 presidential campaign between the popular but aged three-time incumbent, Franklin Roosevelt, and Republican challenger Thomas Dewey, arrives appropriately enough during another ele... more