Roots Rock

Sarah Vos of the Milwaukee/Oshkosh folk ensemble talks about recording their latest album with former Uncle Tupelo and Wilco drummer Ken Coomer. more

Sep 13, 2016 2:49 PM Local Music 1 Comments

Photo Credit: Deonne Jahnke

Any pressure Sam Llanas might have felt about going solo isn’t reflected on his latest solo album, The Whole Night Thru. more

Dec 23, 2014 11:13 PM Local Music

Jeff Bridges will always be best known as an actor, iconic for his roles in films including The Fischer King, Tron, True Grit and the Coen Brothers’1998 cult comedy The Big Lebowski, where he played the White Russian-sipping more

Aug 19, 2014 9:54 PM Music Feature

In music few things are as romanticized as the session album, an album recorded in a burst of inspiration at a distinct place during a distinct time. For every session album, though, there are just as many like The Sleepwalker’s new Lost My... more

Apr 2, 2014 12:53 AM Music Feature

The partnership between Milwaukee’s towering guitar wizard, Greg Koch, and its dean of songwriting, John Sieger, seems almost predestined. But the summit was long pondered and slow in coming. “I’d known of his magical more

Apr 2, 2014 12:48 AM Local Music

I've got an interview with Black Francis/Frank Black in this week's issue of the Shepherd, where the outgoing songwriter gladly addresses some of the major elephants in the room surrounding his solo career, namely, "Why doesn't he write songs like.. more

Jul 9, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Oct 18, 2008 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

