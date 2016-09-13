Roots Rock
Dead Horses Look to the Skies on ‘Cartoon Moon’
Sarah Vos of the Milwaukee/Oshkosh folk ensemble talks about recording their latest album with former Uncle Tupelo and Wilco drummer Ken Coomer. more
Sep 13, 2016 2:49 PM Joshua Miller Local Music 1 Comments
Sam Llanas Enjoys Solo Artistic Freedom
Any pressure Sam Llanas might have felt about going solo isn’t reflected on his latest solo album, The Whole Night Thru. more
Dec 23, 2014 11:13 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
Jeff Bridges on His Lifelong Passion for Music
Jeff Bridges will always be best known as an actor, iconic for his roles in films including The Fischer King, Tron, True Grit and the Coen Brothers’1998 cult comedy The Big Lebowski, where he played the White Russian-sipping more
Aug 19, 2014 9:54 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Sleepwalkers Double Down on 'Lost My Mind in Stereo'
In music few things are as romanticized as the session album, an album recorded in a burst of inspiration at a distinct place during a distinct time. For every session album, though, there are just as many like The Sleepwalker’s new Lost My... more
Apr 2, 2014 12:53 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
A Walk in the Park with John Sieger and Greg Koch
The partnership between Milwaukee’s towering guitar wizard, Greg Koch, and its dean of songwriting, John Sieger, seems almost predestined. But the summit was long pondered and slow in coming. “I’d known of his magical more
Apr 2, 2014 12:48 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Black Francis Addendum
I've got an interview with Black Francis/Frank Black in this week's issue of the Shepherd, where the outgoing songwriter gladly addresses some of the major elephants in the room surrounding his solo career, namely, "Why doesn't he write songs like.. more
Jul 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
B-52's (10/18)
The B-52's will perform LIVE at the Pabston Friday, October 18 at 8 pm. TheShepherd Express is one of the sponsorsfor this performance that will,Sponsored Events more
Oct 18, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content