Rose Byrne

The popular Finnish game becomes a movie that explains how the Angry Birds become so angry and came to hate the green piggies. more

May 17, 2016 3:20 PM Film Clips

Susan Sarandon steals the show in writer-director Lorene Scafaria’s film, The Meddler. Sarandon stars as Marnie, a neurotic New Yorker transposed to Los Angeles in order to be close to her daughter, Lori (Rose Byrne). Only for Lori, mom has... more

May 10, 2016 3:15 PM Film Reviews

Spy is a hilarious spoof of the spy movie genre with a subtext of female empowerment. more

Jun 9, 2015 8:54 PM Film Reviews

Entourage R Picking up where the HBO series left off (2004-2011), the show’s entire cast returns for this film sequel. Adrian Grenier portrays movie star Vincent Chase, still loyal to his entou,Film clips more

Jun 5, 2015 4:52 PM Film Clips

When Adam meets his attractive new neighbor, Beth (Rose Byrne), in the basement laundry ro Ada­m ,Film more

Aug 24, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

