Angry Birds 3D, The Nice Guys & More: Film Clips
The popular Finnish game becomes a movie that explains how the Angry Birds become so angry and came to hate the green piggies. more
May 17, 2016 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
A Comedy of Boundaries Between Mother and Daughter
Susan Sarandon steals the show in writer-director Lorene Scafaria’s film, The Meddler. Sarandon stars as Marnie, a neurotic New Yorker transposed to Los Angeles in order to be close to her daughter, Lori (Rose Byrne). Only for Lori, mom has... more
May 10, 2016 3:15 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
"Spy"
Spy is a hilarious spoof of the spy movie genre with a subtext of female empowerment. more
Jun 9, 2015 8:54 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Now Playing: June 5
Entourage R Picking up where the HBO series left off (2004-2011), the show's entire cast returns for this film sequel. Adrian Grenier portrays movie star Vincent Chase, still loyal to his entou
Jun 5, 2015 4:52 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Adam
When Adam meets his attractive new neighbor, Beth (Rose Byrne), in the basement laundry ro
Aug 24, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews