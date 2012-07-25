Rotary Park
Boris and Doris On the Town
Wednesday Dilemmas: Live @ the Lakefront… River Rhythms… Wonderful Wednesdays in Lake Park... B&D flipped the proverbial coin and headed to the new Hart Park Rotary Performance Pavilion in Wauwatosa. Featured at the Tosa Tonight... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
The Art of Making Art @ Dean Jensen Gallery
Artist Joan Backes stands under a 12 feet high tree in Dean Jensen Gallery. The nature inspired installation fills the entire back gallery room, the branches bare and waiting for leaves to fill the tiny holes in the upper tree, where Backes w.. more
Apr 17, 2011 10:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
June 4 - June 10
Thursday, June 4 Jazz in the Park w/ Bonifas Quintet @ Cathedral Square Park, 6:30 p.m. ThoughMilwaukee wasn’,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee