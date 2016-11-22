RSS

Route 66

Under Cover by Milwaukee’s J. Ryan Trio is an album of cover tunes with excellent renditions continuing throughout the disc. An able combo accompanies the vocals, finding an appropriate midway between the agility of jazz and the forcefulnes... more

Nov 22, 2016 3:56 PM Album Reviews

Blues rockers The Black Keys established themselves as one of alternative rock's biggest contemporary acts with their 2010 album Brothers , a blockbuster that spawned several heavily licensed hits, including the Danger Mouse-produced "Tighten Up.".. more

May 8, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

The Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret concludes its season with Route 66, Roger Bean’s musical tribute to the open road. The musical starts with the all-male, four-member cast singing at a service station in Chicago and follows them along th... more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

 It’s always difficult to tell what’s going to draw an audience into a performance. That complex dynamic between the audience, the performers and the material they are performing can be kind of difficult to bring into focus. The right kind of en.. more

Mar 18, 2010 9:13 PM Theater

As they do every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, local singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, a Shepherd ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

