Before I Go to Sleep
Her bloodshot eyes open to an unfamiliar scene—the same one she experiences every morning. Christine (Nicole Kidman) awakens in a blur and moves aside the hand of an unknown man draped across her chest. She stumbles for the bathroom as conf... more
Nov 4, 2014
The Mod Mobsters
The lower middle class beach resort of Brighton, a British Asbury Park with boardwalks and arcades, provides an intriguing backdrop to <em>Brighton Rock</em>. Director Rowan Joffe\'s debut (out on DVD) places Graham Greene\'s novel in a <em>Quadro.. more
Dec 28, 2011
Sea Monsters
Back in the day—eight million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, to be exact—dinosaurs could swim. With almost the entire planet submerged in water, of course, they didn’t have much of a choice. The prehistoric creatures that lived more
Aug 24, 2009