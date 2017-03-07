Roy Lichtenstein
Local Art Collectors Showcase Treasures in 'Milwaukee Collects'
A new exhibition at the Milwaukee Art Museum opens on March 10: “Milwaukee Collects;" two new installations by Rebecca Keller open on March 12 at Carthage College’s H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art: “What Remains is Dust: A Meditation on Obje... more
Mar 7, 2017 2:59 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Part II: Roy Lichtenstein's Retrospective @ The Art Institute of Chicago
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Aug 10, 2012 7:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Roy Lichtenstein's Retrospective @ The Art Institute of Chicago
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Aug 6, 2012 3:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Andy Warhol's Shoe Bright, Shoe Light @ 2012 Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Jun 8, 2012 6:08 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Wisconsin Hybrid Theater’s Comic ‘Dracula’
WHT’s original comic adaptation of Dracula,brilliantly written and directed by Charl Dracula ,Theater more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Polvo
Polvojoined these ranks with a successful 2008 tour and now In Prism, the follow-up to Sh In Prism ,CD Reviews more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Casey Bye Album Reviews
Perple Rain’s Purple Rain
This Friday, Perple Rain will be bringingPrince’s Minneapolissound to the Northern Prince ,Local Music more
Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Local Music 1 Comments