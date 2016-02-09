Roy Scheider

RSS
In I Believe in Unicorns Davina (Natalia Dyer) is a young teen with a vivid interior life. She slips into a bittersweet journey of emotional and sexual discovery with a dangerously attractive older boy in the latest film by director Leah Me... more
Feb 9, 2016 2:51 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
ElmoreLeonard’s terse crime stories seem almost readymade for the movies, and he’sbeen eager to help translate them from page to screen. Leonard co-wrote thescreenplay for the adaptation of his novel 52 Pick-up . The 1986 thriller bydirector J.. more
Feb 2, 2015 5:35 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
