Ruling
The Week on The Disclaimer: The Dreadful 'Blurred Lines' Ruling
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're pretending it's 2013 and talking about Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines." Actually, there's good reason for revisiting the singer's .. more
Mar 12, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Issue of the Week: Unconstitutional ALEC-Written Immigration Bill Rebuked
The dangerous agenda of the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) was partially rebuked by the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, when the justices decided that three of four contested portions of an Arizona immigration law were... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 6 Comments
If Obamacare Goes, Will America 'Let Him Die'?
Despite significant negative signals, the final outcome of this week's arguments over the Affordable Care Act... more
Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 3 Comments
We'll Need Extra Innings for Answers
I'm not dumb enough to pretend this is going to go away,” Ryan Braun said after winning his appeal of a positive drug test and avoiding a 50-game suspension. Indeed, Dino Laurenzi Jr., who collected Braun's urine sample, was just as forc... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
The Drug-Testing-Industrial Complex
The Ryan Braun case raises plenty of questions about the rules of baseball, all right, just not the one sportswriters... more
Mar 6, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
Cleared, But Not Cleared Up
On the baseball field the meaning is obvious. Now that Ryan Braun has won his appeal of a positive drug-test finding and avoided a 50-game suspension, the Brewers are absolute favorites to repeat as National League Central champions... more
Mar 1, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Thievery Corporation
Try as you might, it’s hard to fit Thievery Corporation into a neat stylistic genre, or even a particular hemisphere of the globe. The group pushes the boundaries of electronic music by knitting together dub, bossa nova, acid jazz more
Jun 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee