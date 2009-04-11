Russian Film
1612 Overture
Russia has successfully beaten off invaders from the West time and again, and the epic struggles to preserve the nation’s identity against outside enemies have given rise to many excellent films. One of the greatest, Come andSee (1985), is a visi.. more
Apr 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Cargo of Doom
A Russian film set in a time of living memory, Cargo 200 takes place in 1984, when the entire USSR resembled the shabby squalor of the worst districts of Detroit. Director Alexy Balabanov titled his film from the Soviet code name for the coffins .. more
Apr 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Kid Cut Up
Mixing backpacker hip-hop with a smattering of popular club rap doesn’t sound like Club Soda No Ice, Vol. 2. ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Arab World Fest
The Summerfest grounds host this weekend the annual Arab World Fest, a non-politicized, no Motown: A Journey Through Hitsville USA ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee