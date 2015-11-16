Ry Cooder
Hot Jazz and More
Nov 16, 2015 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Ry Cooder, Ricky Skaggs and Sharon White @ The Pabst Theater
Ry Cooder may not be best known for bluegrass music, but he couldn’t have looked more at home on stage with Ricky Skaggs Friday night. more
Jul 20, 2015 6:55 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Bay View Bash
Among the attractions at this year’s Bay View Bash, one of the city’s most vibrant neighborhood festivals, are demonstrations on ballroom dance, swordplay and Falun Gong exercises, a fashion show, a strongman competition and a host of more
Sep 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The 2008 - 2009 Year In Review pt. 2
Aug 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ry Cooder
Ry Cooder's California trilogy started purposefully and thematically with Chavez Ra Chavez Ravine ,CD Reviews more
Oct 10, 2008 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews 6 Comments