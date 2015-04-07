RSS

Ryan Capp

dearruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader considering his husband’s request for a three-way, and plugs fun spring events like a lecture on the Garden Conservancy at Villa Terrace (April 8), the LGBT Community Center’s Women’s Out to Brunch (A... more

Apr 7, 2015 9:31 PM Hear Me Out

curtains_ryancapp.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Sunset Playhouse

It takes a tremendous amount of personality and ambition to decide to put together a one-person performance. Ryan Capp appears to have more than enough personality to fill a show. He’s a choreographer and singer and a dancer AND an actor. Early ne.. more

Mar 28, 2015 11:00 AM Theater 2 Comments

In a couple of weeks, the wildly popular Wicked, a touring Broadway musical based on the best-selling novel, breezes through the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (through Aug. 8). Inspired by the work of L. Frank Baum, Wicked is an acc... more

Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES