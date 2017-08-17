Ryan Holman
This Year’s Milwaukee Fringe Festival Will Kick Off with Special Hear Here Presents at Company Brewing
Milwaukee Fringe Festival will kick off its second year with a special edition of thepopular live music series Hear Here Presents at Riverwest’s CompanyBrewing on Friday, Aug.25.Paper Holland,who recently released the video for “Jazz, x.. more
Aug 17, 2017 9:34 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Watch Abby Jeanne Deliver the Goods in the Latest Hear Here Presents Video
Abby Jeanne has one of those voices meant to turn heads, an acrobatic, bluesy wail that dwarfs everything in its vicinity. Thiswinter the Foreign Goods singer put that voice to good use on her debut soloalbum, Rebel Love , a freewheeling settha.. more
Apr 19, 2017 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
'The Guest List' at Company Brewing Benefits Milwaukee's Homeless Population
'The Guest List' provides a night of dinner and entertainment for the patrons of Milwaukee's The Guest House. more
Jan 6, 2017 3:54 PM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Hear Here Presents Spreads the Musical Love
All Photography by Lauren Kirsch.Ryan Holman has lived all over the United States, but hasbuilt a home in Milwaukee. Holman has become well-known in Milwaukee as an affable and witty standup comedian,while also working behind the scenes producin.. more
Apr 26, 2016 4:02 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE 1 Comments
Willy Porter Believes in ‘Human Kindness’
Willy Porter has been a recording artist for 25 years, but none of his albums sounded as fully developed as his latest. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:51 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Blessed Feathers w/ Way Yes @ Stonefly Brewery
Jacquelyn Beaupre' and Donivan Berube of West Bend’s Americana-steeped folk duo Blessed Feathers came to the Stonefly Brewery Monday night to introduce their latest EP, Peaceful Beasts in an Ocean of Weeds, though... more
Oct 9, 2012 1:47 PM Erin Wolf Concert Reviews
Last Night at the 2012 Milwaukee Comedy Festival
The Seventh Annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival came to an end last night. It was an evening of two shows. The early show on the evening consisted of standup followed by improv followed by sketch comedy. The strange trinity of three different comic .. more
Aug 12, 2012 4:56 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
WWE Raw
The highlight of tonight’s WWE Raw smackdown, the first to be broadcast live from Milwaukee in three years, is a tag-team match that pits John Cena and Randy Orton against The Miz and CM Punk. Other bouts will feature wrestlers Sheamus, Mar... more
Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Frogwater @ The Mitchell Park Domes
A lot of music venues have had cleaner air since the smoking ban, but with their “Music Under Glass” series every Thursday, the Mitchell Park Domes is the only Milwaukee venue that actually produces its own oxygen.On a small, patio-like sta... more
Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews
CARNEVIL
Join the Horny Goat for a three day Halloween celebration. Best costume each night wins a free trip to Vegas. Must have a costume after 9pm to enter, no cover. Carnevil will feature the side show act Dead Man's Carnival. Plus magic, music, ... more
Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Ponys w/ Terrible Twos and Sticks N Stones
Drawing from the rumbling bass of post-punk, the bruising guitars of early-’90s alternative rock, the cavernous echo of late-’80s 4AD records and pretty much anything loud and forceful, The Ponys cemented their status as one of Chicago’s more
Oct 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee