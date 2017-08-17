RSS

Milwaukee Fringe Festival will kick off its second year with a special edition of thepopular live music series Hear Here Presents at Riverwest’s CompanyBrewing on Friday, Aug.25.Paper Holland,who recently released the video for “Jazz, x.. more

Aug 17, 2017 9:34 PM Around MKE

Abby Jeanne has one of those voices meant to turn heads, an acrobatic, bluesy wail that dwarfs everything in its vicinity. Thiswinter the Foreign Goods singer put that voice to good use on her debut soloalbum, Rebel Love , a freewheeling settha.. more

Apr 19, 2017 6:00 PM On Music

'The Guest List' provides a night of dinner and entertainment for the patrons of Milwaukee's The Guest House. more

Jan 6, 2017 3:54 PM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

All Photography by Lauren Kirsch.Ryan Holman has lived all over the United States, but hasbuilt a home in Milwaukee. Holman has become well-known in Milwaukee as an affable and witty standup comedian,while also working behind the scenes producin.. more

Apr 26, 2016 4:02 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Photo by Bryan Mir

Willy Porter has been a recording artist for 25 years, but none of his albums sounded as fully developed as his latest. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:51 PM Local Music

Jacquelyn Beaupre' and Donivan Berube of West Bend’s Americana-steeped folk duo Blessed Feathers came to the Stonefly Brewery Monday night to introduce their latest EP, Peaceful Beasts in an Ocean of Weeds, though... more

Oct 9, 2012 1:47 PM Concert Reviews

The Seventh Annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival came to an end last night. It was an evening of two shows. The early show on the evening consisted of standup followed by improv followed by sketch comedy. The strange trinity of three different comic .. more

Aug 12, 2012 4:56 AM Theater

The highlight of tonight’s WWE Raw smackdown, the first to be broadcast live from Milwaukee in three years, is a tag-team match that pits John Cena and Randy Orton against The Miz and CM Punk. Other bouts will feature wrestlers Sheamus, Mar... more

Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

A lot of music venues have had cleaner air since the smoking ban, but with their “Music Under Glass” series every Thursday, the Mitchell Park Domes is the only Milwaukee venue that actually produces its own oxygen.On a small, patio-like sta... more

Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Join the Horny Goat for a three day Halloween celebration. Best costume each night wins a free trip to Vegas. Must have a costume after 9pm to enter, no cover. Carnevil will feature the side show act Dead Man's Carnival. Plus magic, music, ... more

Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Drawing from the rumbling bass of post-punk, the bruising guitars of early-’90s alternative rock, the cavernous echo of late-’80s 4AD records and pretty much anything loud and forceful, The Ponys cemented their status as one of Chicago’s more

Oct 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

