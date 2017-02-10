Rza
The Crowd Got Fed at Radio Milwaukee's Annual SoundBites Fundraiser
As a music writer I’m used to being spoiled withfree tickets to concerts, festivals and other events that I’d happily shell outmy own money for. No event makes me feel more pampered, though, thatRadio Milwaukee’s annual SoundBites fundraiser, a.. more
Feb 10, 2017 5:11 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 14-Nov. 20
One of rock ’n’ roll’s great charmers, Jonathan Richman inspired a generation of punks with his celebrated first band The Modern Lovers before moving on to a more acoustic, traditional style of rock ’n’ roll inspired more
Nov 12, 2013 6:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Support the Solidarity Singers
Gov. Scott Walker andhis new capitol police chief may not like them, but the Solidarity Singersdeserve your support. They’ve been gathering each weekday in the Capitol (youknow, the People’s House, the one that Walker would like to sell off to .. more
Sep 17, 2013 4:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Wu-Tang Clan’s All-Media Ambitions
Wu-Tang Clan always wanted to take over the world. From the very beginning, the New York rap crew loaded their collective persona with a lot of tribal rhetoric and continually reiterated the idea of building an empire for themselves and not... more
Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
Wu-Tang Clan to Play the Rave, Sans Key Member
The Wu-Tang Clan will return to the Rave on Jan. 7, 2011, the venue announced this morning. Tickets are $26.60 and go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. The performance will be part of the Clan's Rebirth Tour, and will feature all remaining members o.. more
Nov 30, 2010 2:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The RZA’s ‘Tao of Wu’ Explores Faith and Practice
So imagine mysurprise when I stumbled upon the book TheTao of Wu. The author? Founder, p The Tao of Wu ,Books more
Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Kenya C. Evans Books 1 Comments
Words from the Genuis: An Interview with GZA from the Wu-Tang Clan
After a delayed, then rushed performance at Apartment 720 Thursday night—or, technic Liquid Swords ,Music Feature more
Jul 27, 2009 12:00 AM Jacob Schneider Music Feature
How Milwaukee Saved its Public Museum
Leaderspublic and private gambled on giving the county’s failing museum asecond chance. How their efforts breathed new life into the oldinstitution. ,Cover Story more
Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 19 Comments
Clapton Is an Inspiration
I disagree with Michael Schumacher’s review of Eric Clapton’s autobiography (& BeadStyle ,Letters more
Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features 5 Comments
Wu-Tang Clan's (semi) Historic Beatles Song
And the difference between a sample and an interpolationNo Beatles song has ever legally been sampled, so it was huge news when Wu-Tang Clan's RZAwho is apparently friends with George Harrison's son, Dhaniclaimed to have used his connection to .. more
Oct 4, 2007 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music