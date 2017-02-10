RSS

Rza

dandan.jpg.jpe

As a music writer I’m used to being spoiled withfree tickets to concerts, festivals and other events that I’d happily shell outmy own money for. No event makes me feel more pampered, though, thatRadio Milwaukee’s annual SoundBites fundraiser, a.. more

Feb 10, 2017 5:11 PM On Music

james blake.jpg.jpe

One of rock ’n’ roll’s great charmers, Jonathan Richman inspired a generation of punks with his celebrated first band The Modern Lovers before moving on to a more acoustic, traditional style of rock ’n’ roll inspired more

Nov 12, 2013 6:46 PM This Week in Milwaukee

wisconsin_state_capitol.jpg.jpe

Gov. Scott Walker andhis new capitol police chief may not like them, but the Solidarity Singersdeserve your support. They’ve been gathering each weekday in the Capitol (youknow, the People’s House, the one that Walker would like to sell off to .. more

Sep 17, 2013 4:16 PM Daily Dose

blogimage13484.jpe

Wu-Tang Clan always wanted to take over the world. From the very beginning, the New York rap crew loaded their collective persona with a lot of tribal rhetoric and continually reiterated the idea of building an empire for themselves and not... more

Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage6114.jpe

The Wu-Tang Clan will return to the Rave on Jan. 7, 2011, the venue announced this morning. Tickets are $26.60 and go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. The performance will be part of the Clan's Rebirth Tour, and will feature all remaining members o.. more

Nov 30, 2010 2:41 PM On Music

blogimage9553.jpe

So imagine mysurprise when I stumbled upon the book TheTao of Wu. The author? Founder, p The Tao of Wu ,Books more

Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Books 1 Comments

blogimage7413.jpe

After a delayed, then rushed performance at Apartment 720 Thursday night—or, technic Liquid Swords ,Music Feature more

Jul 27, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature

Leaderspublic and private gambled on giving the county’s failing museum asecond chance. How their efforts breathed new life into the oldinstitution. ,Cover Story more

Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 19 Comments

I disagree with Michael Schumacher’s review of Eric Clapton’s autobiography (& BeadStyle ,Letters more

Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

And the difference between a sample and an interpolationNo Beatles song has ever legally been sampled, so it was huge news when Wu-Tang Clan's RZAwho is apparently friends with George Harrison's son, Dhaniclaimed to have used his connection to .. more

Oct 4, 2007 4:00 AM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES