Sabathia
Doses of Dismay? Too Manny to Count
Wherewill it end? Manny Ramirez has joined Alex Rodriguez on the list ofbaseball stars w
May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
CC explains why he chose New York
Apparently it's not the masses of money they threw in him, it was the pressure Milwaukee put on him.In his introduction to the media, CC tried to take all attention and expectations off himself."I am not going to be able to have stretches like tha.. more
Dec 19, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
We Lost CC
Sources: Yankees, Sabathia near dealFrom ESPN.com:The New York Yankees were "very close" to a preliminary agreement with CC Sabathia on Wednesday morning, following an in-person meeting between Yankees GM Brian Cashman and Sabathia in Californi.. more
Dec 10, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers Update
Winter meetings start today and first on the agenda for Doug Melvin is to meet with Sabathia's people to find out where the Brewers stand. It's been a month since the Brewers made their offer and since then, the lines of communication have been pr.. more
Dec 8, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers and arbitration
The Brewers offered arby today to Brian Shouse, Ben Sheets and CC Sabathia. They declined to offer it to Eric Gagne. While we obviously wanted to offer it to CC, things become a little muddier in terms of Sheets. While the Brewers likely offered a.. more
Dec 1, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Get out and Vote!
The Major League Baseball 2008 This Year In Baseball Awards are up and quite a few Brewers are up, so on this Election Day, forget about Barack and John WhatsTheirNames.Vote Brewers!Ryan Braun is up for Hitter of the YearCC Sabathia is up for Star.. more
Nov 8, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers officially make CC an offer
Buried at the bottom of this blog post about pitching coach Mike Maddux departing for Texas is the news that the Brewers officially made their offer to CC Sabathia this weekend."Melvin also confirmed that the Brewers made a formal contract offer o.. more
Nov 3, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Lots and lots of Brewers links
Oct 29, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
CC rumblings
Via Brew Crew Ball: C.C. Sabathia Rumors: Monday By Tim Dierkes [October 27, 2008 at 8:22am CST] David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a C.C. Sabathia rumor: The figure I’m hearing that Milwaukee might offer C.C. $100.. more
Oct 27, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
CC named Baseball America Player of the Year
Full story here Sabathia Earns Player Of The Year Nod Brewers lefthander carried team to the playoffs Staff Report October 22, 2008 DURHAM, N.C.Lefthander C.C. Sabathia, who led the Milwaukee Br.. more
Oct 22, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Let the CC Sweepstakes begin
And put me firmly on the train of people that aren't sure we should even be considering signing him.Startingthis time last year and throughout the season, the "now or never"philosophy was clearly in play for this team. It was widely known andth.. more
Oct 8, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
No No-No for CC
Committee dashes CC's no-no hopes MLB review upholds official scorer's ruling on infield hit By Adam McCalvy / MLB.comMILWAUKEE -- After further review, the ruling on the field stands.Major League Baseball's scoring review committee conven.. more
Sep 4, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Oh No!
The Onion had it right! Prince finally snapped and tried to eat CC!! more
Sep 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
CC throws a maybe-no-hitter
Of course I had family get-together day yesterday, so I listened on the radio and didn't get to see the incredible CC deliver once again.In case you were asleep last night, CC Sabathia threw a one-hit shutout yesterday. The one-hit is incredibly d.. more
Sep 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Saved this in drafts and don't even remember where it came from.
The Brewers popped to 24 games over .500 for the first time since10/2/92 and have not been over 25 games since the '82 season, which wasalso their last trip to the postseason. Mike Cameron (.390, nine homeruns, 22 RBIs, eight stolen bases) earn.. more
Sep 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Too much use of CC?
Last night CC Sabathia threw 130 pitches and a complete game and a lot of the Brewer faithful are wondering if Ned Yost is pounding CC into the ground. It's been said that Sabathia should signs of being tired in last year's postseason. He.. more
Aug 19, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Maybe CC stands for Classy Chap
This is an ad CC placed in the Cleveland Plain-Dealer thanking the city for their support during his 10 years there. Plain-Dealer story here. more
Jul 30, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Dice Tumble
As the Observers took theirpatriotic spirit to Miller Park for the Fourth of July, the Brewers were hoping to recover from a hideous loss at Arizona by sending Ben Sheets to the mound against Pittsburgh.�Meanwhile, they were nailing down a trad... more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
