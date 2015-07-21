RSS

Salads

shortorder_pleasantkafe_a_bymaggievaughn.jpg.jpe

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Pleasant Kafe (1600 N. Jackson St.) is an appealing coffee, wine and espresso bar that brings a welcome feeling of European café life to this historic Italian East Side neighborhood. more

Jul 21, 2015 9:00 PM Dining Out

shortorder.jpg.jpe

BB’s (which stands for Build-a-Breakfast, Build-a-Burger) is a restaurant and bar co-owned by Alaa Musa (of Casablanca on Brady Street) and Omar Amin. This casual dining spot opened earlier this month and is all about creating your own meal... more

May 21, 2014 2:05 AM Dining Preview

bus_stop.jpg.jpe

In 2013, Pat Gleason and his wife Jeanette opened Bus Stop Coffee Shop (4424 W. Lisbon Ave.), a homey café in a historic building offering fresh bakery made daily in house, delicious Stone Creek Coffee and Rishi Tea, and some of the best ho... more

May 14, 2014 1:51 AM Dining Preview

dsc_0304.jpg.jpe

The neighborhood around Vliet and 60th streets, the main intersection of Washington Heights, is a great place to be hungry. Feel like gelato? You can grab a cup at Cold Spoons Gelato. Up for fine dining? Meritage offers superb entrées from ... more

Sep 16, 2013 5:59 PM Dining Preview

dining.jpg.jpe

There is a bit of a rising trend in places that are open only for breakfast and lunch. Places that come to mind are Blue’s Egg and the newer Simple Café. Now there is the Mad Rooster Café (4401 W. Greenfield Ave.), located more

Jul 17, 2013 12:15 AM Dining Preview

eat_drink.jpg.jpe

It's only been a few years since Milwaukee discovered the joys of food truck dining. Downtown, at festivals and farmer's markets, the variety of mobile food options continues to expand. Demand for these popular vendors is more

May 6, 2013 5:08 PM Dining Preview

turnerhall.jpg.jpe

In 2010 the restaurant at Turner Hall closed its doors. Quite a shame as the Hall, constructed in 1882, has a lot of charm. The restaurant reopened a few weeks ago and a few improvements have been made. The wood floors more

Dec 20, 2012 11:40 AM Dining Preview

Jennifer Angus, an artist who encases rooms in hand printed wallpaper, showcases her chosen field of expertise⎯Design Studies. Otherwise engaged at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as a professor, Angus enjoys every semester teaching studen.. more

Mar 15, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage2910.jpe

Fat Abbey, which opened at the end of May, is another bar/restaurant belonging to the Diablos Rojos Restaurant Group. Like its counterparts, Trocadero and Cafe Hollander, it has a European theme, amplifying the Belgian end of Cafe Hollander’s L... more

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES