Salads
Pleasant Times at Pleasant Kafe
Pleasant Kafe (1600 N. Jackson St.) is an appealing coffee, wine and espresso bar that brings a welcome feeling of European café life to this historic Italian East Side neighborhood. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:00 PM John Schneider Dining Out
BB’s: Wisconsin Avenue’s New Restaurant
BB’s (which stands for Build-a-Breakfast, Build-a-Burger) is a restaurant and bar co-owned by Alaa Musa (of Casablanca on Brady Street) and Omar Amin. This casual dining spot opened earlier this month and is all about creating your own meal... more
May 21, 2014 2:05 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Washington Park's Bus Stop Coffee Shop
In 2013, Pat Gleason and his wife Jeanette opened Bus Stop Coffee Shop (4424 W. Lisbon Ave.), a homey café in a historic building offering fresh bakery made daily in house, delicious Stone Creek Coffee and Rishi Tea, and some of the best ho... more
May 14, 2014 1:51 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Café Perrin at the heart of the Heights
The neighborhood around Vliet and 60th streets, the main intersection of Washington Heights, is a great place to be hungry. Feel like gelato? You can grab a cup at Cold Spoons Gelato. Up for fine dining? Meritage offers superb entrées from ... more
Sep 16, 2013 5:59 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Mad Rooster Café
There is a bit of a rising trend in places that are open only for breakfast and lunch. Places that come to mind are Blue’s Egg and the newer Simple Café. Now there is the Mad Rooster Café (4401 W. Greenfield Ave.), located more
Jul 17, 2013 12:15 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Soup's On at Simmer Truck
It's only been a few years since Milwaukee discovered the joys of food truck dining. Downtown, at festivals and farmer's markets, the variety of mobile food options continues to expand. Demand for these popular vendors is more
May 6, 2013 5:08 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Turner Hall Reopens
In 2010 the restaurant at Turner Hall closed its doors. Quite a shame as the Hall, constructed in 1882, has a lot of charm. The restaurant reopened a few weeks ago and a few improvements have been made. The wood floors more
Dec 20, 2012 11:40 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Interview: Jennifer Angus Designs Walls of Insects
Jennifer Angus, an artist who encases rooms in hand printed wallpaper, showcases her chosen field of expertise⎯Design Studies. Otherwise engaged at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as a professor, Angus enjoys every semester teaching studen.. more
Mar 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Beers Aplenty
Fat Abbey, which opened at the end of May, is another bar/restaurant belonging to the Diablos Rojos Restaurant Group. Like its counterparts, Trocadero and Cafe Hollander, it has a European theme, amplifying the Belgian end of Cafe Hollander’s L... more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview