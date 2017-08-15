RSS

Salma Hayek

thehitmansbodyguard.jpg.jpe

In The Hitman’s Bodyguard, professional hitman Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) and ace bodyguard Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) are longtime enemies until Kincaid agrees to turn state’s evidence, and Bryce is assigned to guard the man who, as the latter... more

Aug 15, 2017 2:50 PM Film Clips

filmclips0429.jpg.jpe

The Circle, adapted from Dave Eggers’ 2013 novel, is a sci-fi thriller that echoes George Orwell’s 1984.In How to Be a Latin Lover, Latin gigolo Maximo (Eugenio Derbez), who has grown flabby and lazy over the years, must adapt to his new li... more

Apr 25, 2017 2:59 PM Film Clips

taleoftales.jpg.jpe

Fans of “Game of Thrones” might enjoy director Matteo Garrone’s Cannes Festival favorite Tale of Tales, an adaptation of fantastic stories by 17th-century folklorist Giambattista Basile (a one-man Italian brothers Grimm). more

Sep 27, 2016 2:25 PM Home Movies

Based on the first of three young adult novels by Veronica Roth, this futuristic saga centers on teenager Beatrice Prior (Shailene Woodley). She and all other 16-year-olds must undergo a grueling test to determine each teen’s place within s... more

Mar 19, 2014 1:27 AM Film Clips

The lost highway of which Hank Williams sang is the visual motif in The Last Ride, a fictionalized story of that final road trip ending in Williams’ death on New Year’s Day, 1953. Told from the perspective of the naïve kid (Jesse more

Jun 20, 2013 1:21 PM Home Movies

SOCIAL UPDATES