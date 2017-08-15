Salma Hayek
Film Clips: Aug. 17, 2017
In The Hitman’s Bodyguard, professional hitman Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) and ace bodyguard Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) are longtime enemies until Kincaid agrees to turn state’s evidence, and Bryce is assigned to guard the man who, as the latter... more
Aug 15, 2017 2:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Film Clips: April 27, 2017
The Circle, adapted from Dave Eggers’ 2013 novel, is a sci-fi thriller that echoes George Orwell’s 1984.In How to Be a Latin Lover, Latin gigolo Maximo (Eugenio Derbez), who has grown flabby and lazy over the years, must adapt to his new li... more
Apr 25, 2017 2:59 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Home Movies/Out on Digital 9.28
Fans of “Game of Thrones” might enjoy director Matteo Garrone’s Cannes Festival favorite Tale of Tales, an adaptation of fantastic stories by 17th-century folklorist Giambattista Basile (a one-man Italian brothers Grimm). more
Sep 27, 2016 2:25 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Film Clips: Mar. 18
Based on the first of three young adult novels by Veronica Roth, this futuristic saga centers on teenager Beatrice Prior (Shailene Woodley). She and all other 16-year-olds must undergo a grueling test to determine each teen’s place within s... more
Mar 19, 2014 1:27 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Home Movies/Out on Digital: June 20
The lost highway of which Hank Williams sang is the visual motif in The Last Ride, a fictionalized story of that final road trip ending in Williams’ death on New Year’s Day, 1953. Told from the perspective of the naïve kid (Jesse more
Jun 20, 2013 1:21 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies