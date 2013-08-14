Sam Riley
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Aug. 14
The book was better, but in his best moments, director Walter Salles (The Motorcycle Diaries) evokes the birth of the Beats as a quest for experience through literature and liquor (and other drugs), in sex and wild flights of jazz, and the ... more
Aug 14, 2013 1:04 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Mod Mobsters
The lower middle class beach resort of Brighton, a British Asbury Park with boardwalks and arcades, provides an intriguing backdrop to <em>Brighton Rock</em>. Director Rowan Joffe\'s debut (out on DVD) places Graham Greene\'s novel in a <em>Quadro.. more
Dec 28, 2011 12:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Sea Monsters
Back in the day—eight million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, to be exact—dinosaurs could swim. With almost the entire planet submerged in water, of course, they didn’t have much of a choice. The prehistoric creatures that lived more
Aug 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee