Samantha Paige
Money for the Dogs?
Put together a down-on-his-luck shoe salesman and a $6 million inheritance from an unknown uncle with very specific instructions in his will, and you have the makings of a screwball comedy. Add strong casting, solid more
Apr 25, 2013 4:40 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Christmas in Cudahy
You know it’s really Christmas time in Milwaukee, or at least in “da Sout Side,” when A Cudahy Caroler Christmas comes to visit In Tandem Theatre Company.And for those holiday partiers more
Dec 13, 2012 3:51 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Intersections of Intimacy with Affectivity
Affectivity Theatre Company opens its inaugural production t his weekend . . . a one-weekend-only staging of Melanie Marnich's Tallgrass Gothic. The show's director Samantha Paige tells me that this is going to be the only show that Affectiv.. more
May 18, 2012 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Reefer Madness: Musical Comedy Way, Way, Way Over The Top
More satisfying than a whole box of Jeez-Its™, Carte Blanche’s production of Reefer Madness! The Musical is easily the single most enjoyable musical comedy this season. A charmingly well-balanced cast takes a show without much complexity to it a.. more
Nov 7, 2011 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Actors Write: Carte Blanche's NEW PLAYS FESTIVAL
A Carte Blanche Studios show always ends up being something of a surprise in some manner. Quite often the surprise is a pleasant one. With its latest offering, there are far more unknowns than knowns as Carte Blanche presents its “First Annual” .. more
Jul 21, 2011 9:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Men and Aging: The Erection Connection
A few weeks ago, Ianswered a reader question about changes that occur in women's sexualit I love my partner but only get hard when I am in her mouth.Is this normal for a guy 56 ye ,SEXPress more
Oct 8, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 4 Comments
Lykke Li w/ Miike Snow and Esser
On her debut album, last year’s Youth Novels, Swedish songwriter Lykke Li introduced herself as a different kind of electro-pop singer, eschewing simple, danceable beats in favor of moody, brain-twisting clatter courtesy of Peter, Bjorn and... more
Aug 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rishi Tea’s Refreshing Innovation
Enduringthe summer heat can take on many forms, but few are as refreshing,convenient and Camellia sinensis ,Eat/Drink more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview