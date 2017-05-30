RSS

Sammy Davis Jr.

keepquiet.jpg.jpe

Two new DVD releases of Frank Sinatra’s Timex-sponsored TV specials have been released: “The Frank Sinatra Collection: The Timex Shows Vol. 1" and “The Frank Sinatra Collection: The Timex Shows Vol. 2." more

May 30, 2017 3:07 PM Home Movies

dancepre.jpg.jpe

With Mozart, Sammy Davis, Jr. and DJ Wax Tailor as musical inspirations, the three contemporary works in Milwaukee Ballet's Spring Series could hardly be more different. Once again, Artistic Director Michael Pink has more

Apr 12, 2013 12:57 AM Classical Music

blogimage18088.jpe

As Milwaukee Ballet prepares to present its “Spring Series” of contemporary one-acts... more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES