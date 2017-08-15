RSS

Samuel L. Jackson

In The Hitman’s Bodyguard, professional hitman Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) and ace bodyguard Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) are longtime enemies until Kincaid agrees to turn state’s evidence, and Bryce is assigned to guard the man who, as the latter... more

Aug 15, 2017 2:50 PM Film Clips

James Baldwin held his own among the heavyweights of the civil rights movement, darting and jabbing like a Mohammad Ali of the mind. In 1979 the novelist-essayist of Go Tell it on the Mountain and Notes of a Native Son began assembling mate... more

Mar 28, 2017 3:08 PM Film Reviews

A.O. Scott is perhapsAmerica’s most recognized film critic. From his perch at the New York Times, heregularly wades into the unceasing stream of movies pouring into cinemas andbrings back thoughtful analysis. His book, Better .. more

Feb 6, 2017 2:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Legend of Tarzan, starring Alexander Skarsgård, is plagued by dull stretches and special effects-dependent fight scenes, but Samuel L. Jackson and Christoph Waltz provide strong supporting performances. more

Jun 28, 2016 2:30 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

In The Forest, Sara’s (Natalie Dormer) twin sister Jess disappears in Japan’s Aokigahara woods, an area nicknamed the Suicide Forest because many people go there to end their lives. Sara and two friends search the forest unsuccessfully for ... more

Jan 5, 2016 11:31 PM Film Clips

The Avengers regroup to save the world from Ultron, a destructive artificial intelligence. more

Apr 28, 2015 9:15 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

Ican’t say what’s best: I can only tell you my favorites. Several of thesetitles came and went quickly in Milwaukee theaters; most were not blockbusters,and while I don’t begrudge a movie for being a box office hit (most of my alltime fa.. more

Dec 30, 2014 3:01 PM I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments

This Swinging London period piece was long known mainly to record collectors for its George Harrison soundtrack. Out now on Blu-ray, Wonderwall (1968) follows a myopic, daffy scientist (Jack MacGowran) with Einstein hair and lab coat as he ... more

Apr 9, 2014 12:14 AM Home Movies

The sequels keep coming in the Marvel Comics universe; the superheroes get little time off between saving the world; and the supervillains—you’ve got to hand it to them—work just as hard as the heroes more

Apr 7, 2014 1:22 AM Film Reviews

Developing its characters more fully, this Captain America sequel takes place in the present day, two years after The Avengers. Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) feels he’s an analog character in a digital age. He resides in Washin... more

Apr 4, 2014 6:35 PM Film Clips

Where Sam Raimi counted on wit, terror and a bit of gore to elevate his 1981 cult classic, the jokes are banished from this blood-splattered version as CGI effects climb aboard. As in the original, five young friends head more

Apr 4, 2013 4:41 PM Film Clips

Hollywood calls it a marketplace “correction,” explaining the relatively low number of movies released in 2010 as a pullback from the irrational exuberance of the mid-’00s. What’s left unsaid is the mediocrity of most movies in 201 more

Jan 4, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Whether in Crash or Babel, the crisscrossing intersection of individuals across boundaries of class, race and geography has become a common plotline in contemporary film. It’s also a theme in its own right, posing unanswered questions of sy... more

Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Neil LaBute established his reputation as a director and writer with gritty, unrelenting In the Company of Men ,Film more

Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

