Sandra Bernhard

Photo by Mark Frohna

Skylight Music Theatre presents Thomas Adés and Philip Hensher’s Powder Her Face, a chamber opera inspired by the life of Duchess Margaret Campbell of Argyll, Jan. 29-Feb. 14.Falls Patio Players presents Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple (Female ... more

Jan 26, 2016 4:14 PM Theater

I’m not gay, but I’m familiar with coming out. I’m a chubby chaser. I like thick girls with lots of curves. The bigger the better if you ask me. People don’t get that it’s hard to “come out” about your sexual preferences and desires when... more

Jun 10, 2014 1:52 AM Hear Me Out

 King of Comedy was always my favoriteMartin Scorsese film and watching the new Blu-ray release reminds me of why.The story is rooted in its time yet oddly prophetic, the characters arestriking and the cast is remarkably out.. more

Apr 29, 2014 1:08 PM I Hate Hollywood

In keeping with Milwaukee's festival tradition, the city's annual PrideFest places a higher value on entertainment than many similar LGBT gatherings across the country, booking marquee headliners each year. This year's lineup, which the festival r.. more

Mar 10, 2014 2:00 PM Around MKE

Chicago-born, Tennessee-raised, New York-schooled Gil Scott-Heron has made a career out of a decades-long fusion between poetry, literature, spoken-word jazz, old soul, slick R&B and a kind of precursory hip-hop. Simply, the man is an amalg... more

Mar 22, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Transgressive filmmaker John Waters infiltrated the mainstream with 1988’s Hairspray , the sweet story of a plus-sized, dance-obsessed teenager in racially segregated 1960s Baltimore. Waters’ story was resurrected in 2002 more

Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

