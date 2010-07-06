Sandra Pasch
Help Support the Banana
As the dust begins to clear on one of the slowest parts of the theatre season this side of December, the big finale of the August-July Theatre year is just around the corner. (Two shows open next week. The 2009-2010 theatre year ends as Boulevar.. more
Jul 6, 2010 9:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Widespread Panic @ The Riverside Theater, Nov. 20-22
Widespread Panic has been playing its swampy jam-rock since the mid-’80s, when there was no organized jam scene for them to lean on, but the emergence of jam in the late-’90s as its own genre—with its own business model—turned the once-obscure ban.. more
Sep 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
May 15 Deadline for Summer Jobs Program
Now is the time to start thinking about getting a summer job. The Milwaukee Area Workforce Investment Board (MAWIB) and the citys Earn and Learn program are providing 3,000 summer jobs for young people (between the ages of 14 and 24) who live in .. more
May 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Hero of the Week: Rep. Sandra Pasch (D-Whitefish Bay)
NorthShore residents elected Democrat Sandra Pasch in November because theyfelt her long career in health care and sensitivity to providers and,Expresso more
Feb 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Send Sandra Pasch to the State Assembly
The Shepherd Express strongly endorses Democrat Sandra Pasch for the open seat in the 22nd Shepherd Express ,Elections more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections 1 Comments
Sandra Pasch Is the Best Choice on the North Shore
Pasch,a nurse and assistant professor at Columbia College of Nursing, is atireless advoc Shepherd Express ,Elections more
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections 1 Comments
Four Democrats Vie for North Shore Assembly Seat
StateRep. Sheldon Wasserman’s decision to run for the state Senate seatcurrentl To read the candidates’ responses in full, go to www.expressmilwaukee.com ,News Features more
Aug 17, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features