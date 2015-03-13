RSS

Sausages

476384945.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

A new food cart focusing on Wisconsin sausages has launched a Kickstarter campaign in hopes of getting up and running by summer. Dongers: A Wisconsin Thing would serve only Wisconsin-made products via a bicycle cart, headed by Ryan Ziegler. Purvey.. more

Mar 13, 2015 8:20 PM Around MKE

blogimage11377.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers complete their three-game series against the Seattle Mariners this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game. more

Jun 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Casings were busted, Sombreros were sprained - that damn Hot Dog showed his hated for Mexico and Poland - it was utter gluttony at Miller Park.Afterwards, the Italian was offered a UN post in reward for his humane efforts in reaching out to the ot.. more

Sep 28, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage2087.jpe

The Grammy nominations took the collective breath away from the music blogosphere last night with an amazing roster of artists who, almost without exception* deserve the recognition. Not only is Lil Wayne nominated for album of the year, for insta.. more

Dec 4, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage4357.jpe

Angelina Jolie has climbed a long way up from her days as a Tomb Raider. Nowadays her role Changeling ,Film more

Nov 3, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage2087.jpe

but he shouldn’twait until the last minute to fill out his organ donor car ,Jim Cryns on Sports (Online Exclusive) more

Jul 6, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES