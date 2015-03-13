Sausages
Sausages (and Wisconsin Things)
A new food cart focusing on Wisconsin sausages has launched a Kickstarter campaign in hopes of getting up and running by summer. Dongers: A Wisconsin Thing would serve only Wisconsin-made products via a bicycle cart, headed by Ryan Ziegler. Purvey.. more
Mar 13, 2015 8:20 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Brewers vs. Mariners
The Milwaukee Brewers complete their three-game series against the Seattle Mariners this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game. more
Jun 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Racing Sausage Carnage
Casings were busted, Sombreros were sprained - that damn Hot Dog showed his hated for Mexico and Poland - it was utter gluttony at Miller Park.Afterwards, the Italian was offered a UN post in reward for his humane efforts in reaching out to the ot.. more
Sep 28, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Grammys Noms Attest to a Great Year for Pop
The Grammy nominations took the collective breath away from the music blogosphere last night with an amazing roster of artists who, almost without exception* deserve the recognition. Not only is Lil Wayne nominated for album of the year, for insta.. more
Dec 4, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Missing Person
Angelina Jolie has climbed a long way up from her days as a Tomb Raider. Nowadays her role Changeling ,Film more
Nov 3, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Run Weiner, Run
but he shouldn’twait until the last minute to fill out his organ donor car ,Jim Cryns on Sports (Online Exclusive) more
Jul 6, 2008 12:00 AM Jim Cryns More Sports