RSS

Schauer Arts And Activities Cent

theaterhappenings_0326.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

Greta Grosch’s final installment of the Church Basement Ladies series, runs at Schauer Arts and Activities Center March 27-28. The Carroll Players present Sarah Ruhl’s Dead Man’s Cell Phone, March 27-28. Uprooted Theatre’s one-night-only pr... more

Mar 25, 2015 10:10 AM Theater

 and  =  That Alan Safier actually bears some resemblance to a young George Burns makes sense. The actor’s on tour playing the late comedian in Say Goodnight, Gracie—a tribute to Burns. The play has Burns in limbo between this world and the nex.. more

Mar 30, 2011 10:52 AM Theater

blogimage6585.jpe

The cast members of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” are still touring behind the basic premise of that program, speaking to the continued popularity of improvisational comedy. Though the Alchemist Theatre doesn’t promise quite the same degree more

May 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES