Greta Grosch's final installment of the Church Basement Ladies series, runs at Schauer Arts and Activities Center March 27-28. The Carroll Players present Sarah Ruhl's Dead Man's Cell Phone, March 27-28. Uprooted Theatre's one-night-only pr...

Mar 25, 2015 10:10 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Mar 25, 2015 10:10 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Forever Plaid at the Schauer Arts & Activities Center
The Hartford Players brings the popular contemporary musical Forever Plaid to the Schauer Arts & Activities Center in January. The production has Jim Gottfried, Ben Funk, Tim Dondlinger and Matthew Beier starring as the fictitious 1950s vocal quar..

Dec 28, 2014 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dec 28, 2014 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dance Happening: March 27
I was introduced to stepping as a street dance form relished by the teens participating in my theater program at the Boys & Girls Clubs. Often done by teams in tight unison, the insanely rhythmic, fast-paced whole-body

Mar 28, 2014 12:56 AM John Schneider Dance
Mar 28, 2014 12:56 AM John Schneider Dance
Why Art Thrives in Hartford
Large cities naturally serve as a destination for the arts. Theaters, galleries, music and art classes can be found easily in Milwaukee or Chicago. But don't count out smaller towns, like Hartford, Wis. Hartford, 40 minutes

Nov 14, 2012 2:31 PM Susan Harpt Grimes A&E Feature
Nov 14, 2012 2:31 PM Susan Harpt Grimes A&E Feature
A Christmas Catechism In Hartford
Christmas shows so often open in November . . . things seem to have been a bit truncated this year. One of the many Christmas shows passing through the area this December hist the stage of the Schauer Center on Friday December 2nd.The irrepr..

Nov 17, 2011 3:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Nov 17, 2011 3:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Schauer Arts & Activities Center: Deer Camp
Everybody knows that for some deer hunters, bagging the big buck is less important than escaping for a weekend of beer and male camaraderie in the cabin. In the musical comedy Deer...

Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Morton Shlabotnik Fall Arts Guide
Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Morton Shlabotnik Fall Arts Guide
Missoula in Hartford--Kids Onstage
As an opportunity for kids to get onstage, the touring Missoula Children'Â™s Theatre looks like a fun, little program. The company pulls into town, hosts auditions for kids to be a part of the show. Kids are chosen and added to the cast The show..

May 31, 2011 1:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
May 31, 2011 1:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
George Burns In Limbo On April 1st
and = That Alan Safier actually bears some resemblance to a young George Burns makes sense. The actor's on tour playing the late comedian in Say Goodnight, Gracie—a tribute to Burns. The play has Burns in limbo between this world and the nex..

Mar 30, 2011 10:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mar 30, 2011 10:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Feufollet
Most of us expect certain things from Cajun music since its resurgence in the '80s, and Feufollet is happy to deliver the hot-tempo party sound on a few tracks of En Couleurs. But most of the CD by the francophone Louisiana band is a surpri...

May 31, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
May 31, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Fakin' It
Although I don't know the gender of the person asking this question, I'm going to answer i What is the most respectful way to tell your partner that you didn't/couldn't orgasm? No m ,SEXPress

Aug 6, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Aug 6, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Juneteenth Day w/ Syleena Johnson
If you'd never before heard of Juneteenth Day but happened upon Martin Luther King Drive on June 19, you could easily believe that you'd forgotten it was the Fourth of July. The annual commemoration of emancipation is celebrated with partic...

Jun 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jun 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee