Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in top form for concert of Mozart and Schubert. more

Jan 27, 2015 9:33 PM Classical Music

Richard Hynson leads the Bel Canto Chorus and Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra in James MacMillan’s Seven Last Words from the Cross and Morten Lauridsen’s Lux Aeterna at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 9, at the Basilica of St. Josaphat, 2333 S. Sixth S... more

Feb 26, 2014 1:08 AM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming performance of Schubert’s Mass No. 6 in E flat major for vocalists, chorus and orchestra is a seldom-performed work ranked among classical music’s finest choral compositions. Its romantically insp... more

Nov 20, 2013 1:26 AM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra has become pretty remarkable in the era of Edo de Waart. Under his assured guidance, the orchestra has been transformed by important player changes, new levels of technical discipline more

Nov 16, 2012 3:04 PM Classical Music

