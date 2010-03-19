Schwartz Bookstore
BREAKING: Open Book Co-op in Shorewood to Close
Mar 19, 2010 3:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Schwartz Bookstore Space Becomes Open Book Co-op in Shorewood
It’s official. The soon-to-launch Open Book Co-op has signed a one-year lease with Roundy’s for the Oakland Avenue site that had housed the Harry W. Schwartz bookstore. Organizers hope that those who miss the Schwartz shop will return to the locat.. more
Sep 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Hope for a New Bookstore on the North Shore?
Fans of the shuttered Harry W. Schwartz Bookstore in Shorewood will be happy to hear that a new North Shore bookstore/café is in the works. According to Keith Schmitz, the proposed venture, dubbed Open Book, will be a co-op, like REI and Outpost N.. more
Jun 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Why Does the Journal Sentinel Hate Voters?
The Journal Sentinel has just printed an editorial bemoaning the fact that the new school board president, Michael Bonds, proposed a number of changes that did not pass by a majority of the board. The Journal Sentinel was highly critical of one of.. more
May 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Happy Days: The Musical
“Feel good” even by the generous standards of musical theater, Happy Days: The Happy Days: The Musical ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Triple Espresso
With its mixture of magical, musical and physical comedy flavors, Triple Espresso, a touri Triple Espresso ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Environmental Footprint of War
The human toll of war understandably receives the most attention, but there’s anothe Scarred Lands and Wounded Lives: The Environmental Footprint of War ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sick of Sarah
Don’t confuse the Minneapolis all-girl pop-punk outfit Sick of Sarah with The Donnas. Sick of Sarah rarely confines themselves solely to punk conventions, instead opting for periodic slowdowns where l,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments