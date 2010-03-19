RSS

Schwartz Bookstore

Mar 19, 2010 3:48 PM Daily Dose

It’s official. The soon-to-launch Open Book Co-op has signed a one-year lease with Roundy’s for the Oakland Avenue site that had housed the Harry W. Schwartz bookstore. Organizers hope that those who miss the Schwartz shop will return to the locat.. more

Sep 10, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage3896.jpe

Fans of the shuttered Harry W. Schwartz Bookstore in Shorewood will be happy to hear that a new North Shore bookstore/café is in the works. According to Keith Schmitz, the proposed venture, dubbed Open Book, will be a co-op, like REI and Outpost N.. more

Jun 19, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

The Journal Sentinel has just printed an editorial bemoaning the fact that the new school board president, Michael Bonds, proposed a number of changes that did not pass by a majority of the board. The Journal Sentinel was highly critical of one of.. more

May 27, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage5069.jpe

“Feel good” even by the generous standards of musical theater, Happy Days: The Happy Days: The Musical ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage4286.jpe

With its mixture of magical, musical and physical comedy flavors, Triple Espresso, a touri Triple Espresso ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3896.jpe

The human toll of war understandably receives the most attention, but there’s anothe Scarred Lands and Wounded Lives: The Environmental Footprint of War ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3801.jpe

Don’t confuse the Minneapolis all-girl pop-punk outfit Sick of Sarah with The Donnas. Sick of Sarah rarely confines themselves solely to punk conventions, instead opting for periodic slowdowns where l,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES