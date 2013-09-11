Scott Anderson
Sensual Nostalgia Runs Rampant on Heartthrob’s Debut EP
Infusing the early-’90s sounds of bands as varied as My Bloody Valentine and The Breeders with the very contemporary, domestic angst of acts like Tegan and Sara, Heartthrob has, over the course of only a handful of short digital releases, d... more
Sep 11, 2013 12:42 AM Dan Oberbruner Local Music
Coo Woo's British Sensibilities
Pop music has a natural snap to it, thanks to its youthful motivations. Nobody has done it quite as winningly as the punk legends Buzzcocks, but the Milwaukee pop group Coo Woo is game to try their hand at it. Coo Woo takes on the British..... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
Colin Farrell in Life and Death'
Lately, Colin Farrell has been a welcome presence in such small-scale, unHollywood films as In Bruges and Ondine. In Triage, he plays a photojournalist who throws caution aside, hurling himself into battle for a good picture as if forgetting tha.. more
Aug 5, 2010 12:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
DanceCircus: Mud, Sweat and Tears
DanceCircus’ latest program, “Mud, Sweat and Tears: Voices from the Field,” pays homage to the planet not only through the movement of dance but also through poetry, live Brazilian music, capoeira and, in one piece, Aldo Leopold’s more
Feb 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee