Scream
Edvard Munch @ Centre Pompidou in Paris
Norwegian painter Edvard Munch might be best known for his painting The Scream, which can be found on numerous museum mementos and pop art novelties. As an artist, he explored pre-abstraction and the internal psychological elements in p.. more
Oct 7, 2011 2:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
ART TALK, Part 1: TARYN SIMON Photographs and Texts @ MAM
The Milwaukee Art Museum opened a prestigious photography exhibition in their contemporary art gallery on September 22: “TARYN SIMON Photographs and Texts.” As the ambitious Curator of Photographs for the MAM, Lisa Hostetler began planning the .. more
Oct 6, 2011 2:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Hayward Williams w/ Robert Hansen and Adam Sullivan
Though his confessional songwriting recalls Townes Van Zandt and his sparse, beguiling guitar work suggests Jeff Buckley and Chris Isaak, it’s Hayward Williams’ big, husky voice that makes the first impression. With its gritty tones, it scr... more
Jul 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Things That Make You Want to Scream
Chris Cornell’s cursed third solo album opens with the singer denouncing a “bitch” he met in a club, and doesn’t get any more tasteful from there. The oft-delayed album has long been a laughing stock on music blogs, and sure enough, the final prod.. more
Feb 24, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Chris Cornell @ The Pabst Theater, April 17
Feb 9, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Issue of the Week: Gun Control
Event of the Week: The Walgreens Take Care Health Tour (To read more local blogs, go to blognetwork.expressmilwaukee.com.) ,Expresso more
Jul 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Seeing Art
Adecade ago The New Yorker magazinehired Peter Schjeldahl as their visual art cri The New Yorker ,Books more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Books