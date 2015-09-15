RSS

Seahawks

aaronrodgers.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Jim Biever/ Packers.com

Next week the Packers play the Seahawks in what is likely to be the biggest game of the weekend. While you can’t learn much from one week of football, it can tell you something about tendencies, and,Sports more

Sep 15, 2015 9:15 AM Green Bay Packers 1 Comments

The football story in Seattle his preseason has had all kinds of Wisconsin ties. Former Badger Russell Wilson and former Packer Matt Flynn were fighting for the starting quarterback job.Flynn has spent multiple years backing up Aaron Rodgers in G.. more

Aug 27, 2012 8:28 PM More Sports

blogimage8572.jpe

,CD Reviews more

Nov 2, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Face contorted in a bitter grimace, the nameless NYPD detective at the heart of Bad Lieutenant is an unhappy family man. In his fractured life, he barely maintains the outer form of his family as he descends into corruption and debauchery. The cr.. more

Jul 27, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage4058.jpe

The Green Bay Packers are in Seattle today to take on the Seattle Seahawks with a 3:15 p.m. game.,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES