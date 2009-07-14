Sean Cirone
Theatre Gigante's New Season
Last week, Theatre Gigante announced its 09/10 season. It looks like a promising pairof shows. Here’s a quick look: A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES November 5th -7th, Theatre Gigante presents apair of shows dedicated to movies. 7 (x1) Sam.. more
Jul 14, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Leonard Michaels’ Movie
Leonard Michaels had a few insights into movies. Then again, he had a few insights into quite a few subjects. In a new, posthumous collection, The Essays of Leonard Michaels (published by Farrar, Straus & Giroux), the novelist and story writer re.. more
Jul 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Impressions of Pink Banana's Latest Show
I rarely (if ever) have the opportunity to see five shows in as many days. I’m nearing the end of doing just that. The interesting thing about it is that of those five showsthree of them are opening nights, which must be some kind of person.. more
Jul 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Duchess
%uFFFD%uFFFD Was it Orson Welles who introduced the long, dining-room table with husband a The Duchess ,Film more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Presidential Playoffs
According to the Los Angeles Times,Sports more
Oct 7, 2008 12:00 AM Andy Vogel More Sports
Shoreline Classic Fishing Tournament
The prizes include $1,000 cash and other prizes.%uFFFD Saturday, october 18th, 4am - 4pm Hosted by Rip Tide Seafood Bar and Grill 649 E. Erie Street, Milwaukee Advance Registration Day of Event Re,Traveling Shepherd more
Oct 7, 2008 12:00 AM Andy Vogel Art for Art's Sake