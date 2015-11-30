RSS

Sean Smart

seansmart.jpg.jpe

Sean Smart isn’t for everyone. The burgeoning Milwaukee MC raps in a coarse, serpentine slither, with the sleazy bravado of a young Yelawolf (minus the air of trailer park that Yelawolf carries). If there are two kinds of rappers, ones that care a.. more

Nov 30, 2015 6:00 PM On Music

k diver.jpg.jpe

The Seattle-born, Milwaukee-raised rapper K. Diver (short for Knowledge Diver) raps unmistakably like one of my favorite rappers of the moment, Pee-Wee Longway, with the same fast, fired-up flow and wise-ass sense of humor. The music he raps over,.. more

Sep 1, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

soullow.jpg.jpe

Seven storytellers of widely varying backgrounds will take the stage at Ex Fabula’s latest Spectacular event, all rising to the same challenge: to win over the audience with short, autobiographical stories, all told more

Dec 18, 2013 1:47 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage12270.jpe

Baseball season is winding to a close, at least for Brewers fans. The team plays its last home game of the season Sunday, so tonight’s game against the Cincinnati Reds is one of your final chances to catch them this year. more

Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12008.jpe

Radio Milwaukee’s Tarik Moody and WMSE and Signaldrift’s John Goelzer conceived the new monthly event Unlooped as a way to promote collaboration in Milwaukee’s sometimes isolated electronic music scene. This month’s featured collab more

Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES