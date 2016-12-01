Security
Feels Like I’m At Work: Security in LOBBY HERO
Dec 1, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Issue of the Week: Taxpayers Are Footing Scott Walker’s Sky-High State Plane Flights and Security Costs
Gov. Scott Walker spares no expense as he crisscrosses the state and country on the taxpayers’ dime.New state plane records exclusively more
Jul 17, 2014 5:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Discussing Downtown
We discuss city development issues regularly on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, the A.V. Club's Matt Wild and I, but we're hardly experts on the topic. For this week's episode, we're joined.. more
Jul 18, 2013 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Value of Silence
Can you hear yourself think? Can you manage more than bursts of confusion and anger? Can you feel your own humanity anymore? I'll admit it—I've had trouble this week, too. After an explosion like the one in Boston more
Apr 19, 2013 4:00 PM David Sirota News Features
Benghazi Hearings Reveal GOP Ignorance
Anyone truly concerned about the safety of U.S. diplomatic personnel abroad—and that should include every American—has fresh reason for fury over last September's disaster in Benghazi and its aftermath. But the target of public anger should... more
Feb 3, 2013 7:54 PM Joe Conason News Features
Off the Wall’s Rocking ‘Guys and Dolls’
Bright, simple colors reach out into the audience, an elevated walkway splits the front few rows to create a kind of thrust/proscenium hybrid, and simple iconography turns the intimate Off the Wall Theatre into an idealized musical-theater ... more
Dec 22, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Rituals of Pretend Security
We are still overwhelmingly more likely to die as aresult of getting into our cars every day than we are from boarding anairplane. But what air passengers know from experience is that any time anairplane is threatened, the government’s imme... more
Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments