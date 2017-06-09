Selena Milewski (actress)
One Acts with Cooperative Performance Milwaukee
The unexpected. It’s one of the best things about a program of original theatrical shorts. You don’t know what to expect. The show begins. You don’t know what to expect. Then there’s a change in scenery. Then there’s another show where anything co.. more
Jun 9, 2017 4:32 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
An '80s Pop Twelfth Night with Voices Found
“If music be the food of love, play on.”And in this case I believe he’s referring to a recording Lionel Ritchie's "All Night Long" from 1983. This weekend Voice Found Repertory stages a production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night that is immers.. more
May 12, 2017 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Cabaret MKE Continues its Trilogy with ‘Prick of the Apothecary’
In the second segment of Cabaret Milwaukee’s ongoing trilogy, a 1940s radio station presents a radio drama called The Prick of the Apothecary, the plot of which involves an army sergeant turned private detective in his search to take down a... more
Nov 8, 2016 3:15 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater