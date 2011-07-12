The Selma Of The North: Civil Ri
The Selma of the Suburbs
A couple of years ago, historian Patrick Jones published a book about the 1960s civil rights movement in Milwaukee with a title that starkly summed up just how vicious the city's racial divisions really were: The Selma of the North: Civil R... more
Jul 12, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Peter J. Woods and the Noise of Samuel Beckett
Experimental noise artist and playwright Peter J. Woods is doing some frightfully interesting stuff. Has been doing so for quite some time. Experimental artists operating outside established university structures don’t often get a whole lot of r.. more
Mar 1, 2011 1:31 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Marched for Justice
Anyone living in Milwaukee in the '60s and old enough to be aware will recall a time of sh The Selma of the North: Civil Rights Insurgency in Milwaukee ,Books more
May 12, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books