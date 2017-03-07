RSS

Selma

Directed by Amma Asante, a British filmmaker of West African heritage, A United Kingdom casts the story of an African heir to Botswana’s tribal monarchy falling in love with a white British woman in the mold of Hollywood romance, complete w... more

Mar 7, 2017 2:56 PM Film Reviews

Selma wasn’t the first screen dramatization of Martin Luther King Jr. King (1978) stars Paul Winfield as the civil rights leader and Cicely Tyson as Coretta Scott King. more

Feb 20, 2015 5:00 PM Home Movies

When nominations for Best Picture were announced, I was confident that Selma would win the Oscar. I was wrong. I’m sure of it now! All indicators point to that sleepy but likeable feat of patience and long-range planning, Boyhood . Itsdirector, t.. more

Feb 5, 2015 8:26 PM I Hate Hollywood

Boris and Doris attended a number of Milwaukee events, including the Bluegrass Hootenanny at Anodyne Coffee, a book launch for Steve Zimmerman’s The Sustainability Mindset, Gallery Night, a preview of Selma and Steven Wade’s The Beautiful M... more

Jan 20, 2015 10:20 PM Around MKE

Selma will probably win. Increasingly, “based on a true story” is a Hollywood mantraand despite the business of what LBJ said to MLK, Selma is more truthful than most. Also,the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences likes to give its Bes.. more

Jan 19, 2015 3:50 PM I Hate Hollywood

Under Ava DuVernay’s direction, Selma captures the uncertainty and the lethal dangers that confronted civil rights activists. The film is a masterpiece. For anyone who despairs at the prospect of battling injustice, it serves as a great ins... more

Jan 13, 2015 9:39 PM Film Reviews

A couple of years ago, historian Patrick Jones published a book about the 1960s civil rights movement in Milwaukee with a title that starkly summed up just how vicious the city's racial divisions really were: The Selma of the North: Civil R... more

Jul 12, 2011 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

For three days, the crowd at the Harley-Davidson Museum will be more colorful than usual as the venue hosts the Beer City Tattoo Convention. Highlights include daily tattoo contests, seminars on microdermals, displays from area artists and more

Jun 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

With a vast, adventurous blend of rock ’n’ roll energy and revival-show theatrics, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros roared into The Pabst Theater with a purpose for a wildly entertaining performance Monday night. The band's size suggests ... more

Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

