Selma
For Love and Country in 'A United Kingdom'
Directed by Amma Asante, a British filmmaker of West African heritage, A United Kingdom casts the story of an African heir to Botswana’s tribal monarchy falling in love with a white British woman in the mold of Hollywood romance, complete w... more
Mar 7, 2017 2:56 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
King
Selma wasn’t the first screen dramatization of Martin Luther King Jr. King (1978) stars Paul Winfield as the civil rights leader and Cicely Tyson as Coretta Scott King. more
Feb 20, 2015 5:00 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Oscar Predictions
When nominations for Best Picture were announced, I was confident that Selma would win the Oscar. I was wrong. I’m sure of it now! All indicators point to that sleepy but likeable feat of patience and long-range planning, Boyhood . Itsdirector, t.. more
Feb 5, 2015 8:26 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended a number of Milwaukee events, including the Bluegrass Hootenanny at Anodyne Coffee, a book launch for Steve Zimmerman’s The Sustainability Mindset, Gallery Night, a preview of Selma and Steven Wade’s The Beautiful M... more
Jan 20, 2015 10:20 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Selma for Best Picture
Selma will probably win. Increasingly, “based on a true story” is a Hollywood mantraand despite the business of what LBJ said to MLK, Selma is more truthful than most. Also,the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences likes to give its Bes.. more
Jan 19, 2015 3:50 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Selma
Under Ava DuVernay’s direction, Selma captures the uncertainty and the lethal dangers that confronted civil rights activists. The film is a masterpiece. For anyone who despairs at the prospect of battling injustice, it serves as a great ins... more
Jan 13, 2015 9:39 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
The Selma of the Suburbs
A couple of years ago, historian Patrick Jones published a book about the 1960s civil rights movement in Milwaukee with a title that starkly summed up just how vicious the city's racial divisions really were: The Selma of the North: Civil R... more
Jul 12, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Beer City Tattoo Convention
For three days, the crowd at the Harley-Davidson Museum will be more colorful than usual as the venue hosts the Beer City Tattoo Convention. Highlights include daily tattoo contests, seminars on microdermals, displays from area artists and more
Jun 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros w/ Dawes @ Pabst Theater
With a vast, adventurous blend of rock ’n’ roll energy and revival-show theatrics, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros roared into The Pabst Theater with a purpose for a wildly entertaining performance Monday night. The band's size suggests ... more
Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Concert Reviews