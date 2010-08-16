Semele
Escape from New York
On one level, Escape from New York (1981) was a revenge fantasy for the sort of people who nowadays would affiliate themselves with the Tea Party. Set in futuristic 1997, the film (reissued in a DVD/Blu-ray set) imagines un-American Manhattan tra.. more
Aug 16, 2010 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
First Stage And EQ
The First Stage Children's Theatre has recently announced that it has opened registration for school year sessions is now open. Classes are available for fall, winter and spring sessions as well as one-week spring break programs.More specific i.. more
Jul 29, 2010 3:50 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Memorably Baroque
Baroque opera needs an especially inventive director to relate to contemporary audiences. Semele ,Classical Music/Dance more
Mar 3, 2009 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
,Boris + Doris on the town more
Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE