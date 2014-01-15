RSS
Sensenbrenner
Ron Johnson vs. Health Care
The most surprising thing to most state residents about Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson filing a lawsuit against Obamacare is that the Republican senator is doing anything at all. more
Jan 15, 2014 4:58 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Reviewing Dental Work
My busiest month for theatre reviews (some 17 in all) has emptied out into a relatively light month of seeing only 10 shows . . . but the nearly constant review schedule has had a strange effect on me: . . . last week I finally got around to a l.. more
May 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jim Burkee Is the Better Republican
It’s time for longtime Republican Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner to retire. ,None more
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!